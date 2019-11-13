Tom Rosenthal Announces Brand New Raft Of Tour Dates In 2020

United Agents have announced that Tom Rosenthal, star of Friday Night Dinner, Plebs and Drunk History, will take hit show Manhood on tour again in 2020, following a hugely successful Autumn tour and critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019. The tour will begin at Hull Truck on Saturday 8th February 2020 and conclude at Oxford's Old Fire Station on Thursday 9th April 2020, taking in an initial total of 27 dates including a run at London's Soho Theatre from 16th to 21st March 2020. Tickets go on sale on Friday 15th November 2019, available from www.tomrosenthal.net.

Tom has spent his whole life obsessed by the theft of his foreskin. This is the story of a journey into manhood, but without one.

Tom Rosenthal said: "It has been thoroughly embarrassing going around the country talking about my circumcision but it sold quite well so we're doing it again. I look forward to leaving whole new groups of people far more informed about my penis than they need to be."

Tom took his debut stand-up comedy show, Child of Privilege, to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2011. That year he won the prestigious Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year title competition and was subsequently nominated for Best Breakthrough Act at the British Comedy Awards.

As an actor, Tom made his bow as Jonny Goodman in the award-winning Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner, a new series of which will be on TV screens in 2020. Tom is the lead in award-winning ITV2 comedy Plebs, which first aired in 2013 and the new series of which is currently on screen. Tom co-wrote and starred in BBC Three series Flat TV, and he created and starred in acclaimed series Absolutely Fine for Comedy Central. Tom played Private Frank Pike in the UK Gold's Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes, and has appeared in Horrible Histories (CBBC), Drunk History (Comedy Central) and Roast Battle (Comedy Central). He has also featured in Broadchurch (ITV), Breathless (ITV) and as the voice of Brandon Berrenger in Thunderbirds Are Go. Tom's stage credits include Dominic Cooke's production of Chicken Soup with Barley at The Royal Court, for which he drew widespread plaudits, and Simon Callow's The Philanthropist at Trafalgar Studios.

Tickets for Tom Rosenthal: Manhood go on sale on Friday 15th November 2019





