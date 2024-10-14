Tickets on Sale for MARY POPPINS at the Milton Keynes Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Group's spectacular production of the classic multi award-winning musical MARY POPPINS is flying into Milton Keynes from 29th October 2025 for four weeks only.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the World's favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.

The timeless score includes the classic Sherman Brothers songs; Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

MARY POPPINS has original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The book is by Julian Fellowes and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. It has orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has sound design by Paul Gatehouse and lighting by Hugh Vanstone. Co-Choreography is by Stephen Mear. The set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction is by Richard Eyre.

Casting is to be announced at a later date.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.

Comments