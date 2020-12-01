Tickets For The World Premiere of GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL Are On Sale Today

Tickets for the brand new musical Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical are finally on sale today. Full booking information can be found at GetUpStandUpTheMusical.com

Lively up yourself and celebrate the story of Jamaica's global superstar, as the electrifying new production, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, bursts into life from June 2021 at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue.

From the hills of rural Jamaica, armed only with his overwhelming talent and righteous beliefs, Bob Marley applied himself with resolute determination to achieve international acclaim for his prophetic musical message - a gospel of love and unity.

With unlimited access to Marley's platinum-selling catalogue of music, the multi award-winning team of Lee Hall (writer), Clint Dyer (director) and Arinzé Kene (playing Bob Marley) capture the rebellious spirit and story of this universal icon. A euphoric company of performers fuse with the finest reggae musicians to bring this triumphant tale of passion, political unrest and progress from Trenchtown to the West End.

Lose yourself to the rhythm of 'Exodus', 'No Woman No Cry', 'Waiting in Vain', 'Three Little Birds', 'I Shot the Sheriff', 'Could You Be Loved', 'Redemption Song' and many more.

The full creative team has also been announced:

Choreographer - Shelley Maxwell

Musical Supervisor - Phil Bateman

Set Designer - Chloe Lamford

Lighting Designer - Charles Balfour

Sound Designer - Tony Gayle

Costume Designer - Lisa Duncan

Video Designer - Tal Yarden

Casting Director - Pippa Ailion CDG

Musical Director - Sean Green

Cedella Marley said: "Our father's music has for so long been an inspiration to so many people. We are proud that audiences will be able to sit in his company for a little while and, we hope, feel better about themselves, and the world. The wonderful team bringing this story to the stage will create a special evening in honour of our father."

Clint Dyer, Director, said: "At long last! We have been waiting too long for this moment. It is a dream come true to be part of this project and I cannot wait to get into the rehearsal room to start work with Arinzé and the whole team to bring Bob's music and story to life. What better way to soothe our souls after this troublesome year than with the music and spirit of one of the world's great prophets."

Arinzé Kene said: "It is Time. For. Bob. I am honoured and blessed to be taking on this role. Nothing feels more right, more hopeful than to be stepping into his shoes. I plan to immerse myself in his healing vibes and I hope very much we will be able to do justice to the great man."

Performances begin on May 28, 2021, ahead of a June 16 opening.

Learn more at GetUpStandUpTheMusical.com.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You