Three Theatre Leaders Honoured With Ruth Eastwood Bursary

Theatres Trust, the national advisory and advocacy body for theatres, has announced the recipients of the new Ruth Eastwood Bursary, launched this year in memory of its much-missed colleague Ruth Eastwood.

The three recipients are Edward Cole, Artistic & Executive Director, Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle; Becky Dash, CEO, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield and Chelsey Gillard, Artistic Director & Deputy CEO, Torch Theatre, Milford Haven.

The bursary is awarded to theatre leaders in their first senior role in regional theatre who embody Ruth’s spirit of collaboration, support of junior colleagues and passionate advocacy for regional theatre where Ruth spent most of her career.

The recipients are invited to attend Theatres Trust’s annual conference, Making Theatres Thrive at The Lowry, Salford on Tuesday 8th October as the organisation’s guest.

Originally the scheme had intended to award a bursary to one theatre leader, but given the quality of the applications received, Theatres Trust decided to expand it to three.

Jon Morgan, Director, Theatres Trust says, We were really impressed by the quality and passion of the applications by new and emerging theatre leaders across the UK. The commitment to regional theatre, local collaboration and supporting colleagues demonstrated by our three winners and indeed all the applicants gives us hope for the future of regional theatres.





