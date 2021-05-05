Theatre Royal Winchester Announces Plans to Reopen

The arts and education charity Play to the Crowd has today announced that Theatre Royal Winchester will re-open later this month with a plethora of socially distanced shows for audiences to enjoy.

Families can be amazed as the time travelling magicians Morgan and West return with their best tricks, frantic frolics and utmost silliest in their Fantastic Family Magic Spectacular (29 May); go on an adventure with a young girl and her seafaring father as they re-imagine the story of a tiny snail's incredible trip around the world in The Snail and the Whale inspired Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved picture book (18-20 June); or be wowed by the Card Ninja, Javier Jarquin, as he performs his extreme card-flicking stunts (24 July).

There's plenty for music lovers too! The Opera Boys bring the biggest songs from the West End and Broadway to Winchester (13 June), The Showstoppers return to transform audience suggestions into an all singing-all dancing musical (12 June), singer-songwriter Gary Edward Jones brings the songs and stories of Paul Simon to life in Something About Simon (10 July) and there's a spectacular evening of music from the 1950s & 1960s with The Dreamers (formerly Freddie and The Dreamers), The Temple Brothers and Buddy Walker as Buddy Holly in Lollypops and Moptops (11 June). Not forgetting the Welsh brothers and Britain's Got Talent Champions Richard and Adam (18 July).

Comedy fans can enjoy some great summer shows from the Winchester Comedy Festival featuring Marcus Brigstocke, James Gill and Zoe Lyons; The Noise Next Door: In Charge (9 July) and Ed Byrne (6 September).

A company of young graduate dancers from Ballet Central perform a crowd-pleasing mix of dance pieces by leading choreographers (11 July) and Ballet Theatre UK return with their production of The Snow Queen (14 November).

Woman's Hour legend Jenni Murray brings an evening of raw and honest conversation on what it's like to be fat when society dictates that skinny is the norm (8 September), Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi shares his extraordinary secrets of his 50 plus years in rock 'n' roll (5 September) and Professor Brian Cox brings Horizons - a cinematic journey of the story of how we came to be and what we can become to the intimate venue (9 September).

The theatre has put in several measures to make the venue Covid secure and have been granted use of UK Theatre's See It Safely mark that certifies venues are complying with the latest Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and audiences. Measures in place include the removal of every other row of seats in the auditorium and leaving two empty seats in between each 'audience bubble'. Face masks must be worn in the auditorium by everyone over 11 years unless the customer is exempt. Hand sanitizer stations are in place throughout the building, a one-way system is in place and the venue has increased its cleaning routine throughout and regular disinfects the auditorium, foyer and toilet areas.

The theatre's Box Office counter will be re-open on Tuesday 25 May. Opening hours will be Tuesdays - Saturdays 10am - 1pm. For more information and to book tickets, visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or email boxoffice@playtothecrowd.co.uk.