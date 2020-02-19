Theatre Royal Stratford East And The National Theatre Announce The Full Cast For WELCOME TO IRAN

Theatre Royal Stratford East today announces the cast for Welcome to Iran, a new play written and directed by Artistic Director Nadia Fall and co-produced with The National Theatre. The production has its world premiere at Theatre Royal Stratford East between 18 April to 16 May before transferring to The National Theatre from 21 May to 13 June. The cast includes Moe Bar-El, Nalân Burgess, Souad Faress, Karina Fernandez, Nicholas Karimi, Serena Manteghi, Maimuna Memon, Isabella Nefar, Kareem Samara and Joplin Sibtain.

Based on real-life interviews, this new play by Nadia Fall (Home, King Hedley II) offers a tender and witty snapshot of modern Iran.

Ava is a twenty-something Londoner. Following the death of her estranged father, she journeys to Iran in search of his past and her culture.

Exploring this often misunderstood country, Ava is swept into a world of raves, raids and illicit love, all whilst negotiating family politics, Tehran traffic and the morality police.

Nadia Fall, writer and director, said:

"When I went to Iran, I wasn't quite sure what I would find. As I met with everyday Iranians, from taxi drivers to baristas, from nail technicians to students, I was able to glimpse under the skin of this incredible country. With the play, I wanted to disrupt the illusions and pre-conceptions we tend to hold here in the West. People are people, first and foremost, with all their contradictions - love, death, oppression and resistance all coexist together. In these recent times of political turmoil between the USA and Iran, I hope that Welcome To Iran will give a voice to Iranian people and their everyday stories."

Writer and Director Nadia Fall

Designer Ben Stones

Video Designer Zakk Hein

Lighting Designer Joshua Pharo

Movement Director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille

Sound Designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite

Fight Directors Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of RC-Annie Ltd

Assistant Director Sepy Baghaei

Casting Director Juliet Horsley





