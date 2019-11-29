Theatre Royal Brighton's What's On Guide Is Out Now

Theatre Royal Brighton's new What's On Guide is out now! The season goes on general sale on Saturday 30 November.

Theatre Royal Brighton's new What's On Guide is packed with top quality entertainment. Drama lovers can enjoy Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit starring Jennifer Saunders and The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson. While those who want to be on the edge of their seat will love An Inspector Calls and Ghost Stories, direct from the West End.

For those who prefer musical theatre, Theatre Royal Brighton are excited to welcome the return of Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Christmas! Blood Brothers also returns by popular demand and four new musicals head to Brighton: Six, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Once and Heathers.

Families will love Theatre Royal Brighton's own Christmas production for children aged 4 - 7 years, Nellie Limelight and the Oysters of Time, which is a promenade piece around the Theatre. Older children won't want to miss the next instalment from the amazing Pilot Theatre: the world premiere adaptation of Alex Wheatle's Crongton Knights, winner of Guardian Children's Fiction Prize Winner.

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT

The iconic musical Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is coming to Brighton this Christmas! Starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden. With more glitter than ever before, this smash hit

show features a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a nonstop parade of dance floor classics!

TUE 17 DEC - SAT 4 JAN

VARIOUS TIMES - SEE WEBSITE FOR DETAILS

NELLIE LIMELIGHT AND THE OYSTERS OF TIME

Theatre Royal Brighton are pleased to present their own Christmas production Nellie Limelight and the Oysters of Time for children aged 4 - 7 years. Follow intrepid investigator Nellie Limelight around Theatre Royal Brighton as she uncovers a story of stolen jewels, pantomime villains, a broken time machine and a misplaced sea creature; she needs your help to solve this most peculiar case!

THU 19 DEC - SUN 5 JAN

VARIOUS TIMES - SEE WEBSITE FOR DETAILS

THRILLER LIVE

Direct from London's West End, Thriller Live is a spectacular concert created to celebrate the greatest music ever written. Take an electrifying audiovisual journey through an unparalleled catalogue of hits, from pop to rock, soul to disco as the cast pay homage to a musical legacy and iconic choreography executed with flair, precision and passion.

WED 8 - SAT 11 JAN

WED - FRI 7.45PM, SAT 4PM & 8PM

BLITHE SPIRIT

With a distinguished creative team who have won a plethora of awards between them, this is a Blithe Spirit full of sparkling and spirit lifting hijinks. Jennifer Saunders is one of the UK's most popular comic actresses. Her gleefully funny performance as the eccentric clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, delighted both critics and audiences alike when the production opened in Theatre Royal Bath's 2019 Summer Season.

WED 22 - SAT 25 JAN

WED - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

MADAMA BUTTERFLY AND LA BOHÈME

Ellen Kent returns to Brighton with two stunning operas. La Bohème is one of the most romantic operas ever written. It tells the tragic tale of the doomed, consumptive Mimi and her love for a penniless writer. Madama Butterfly is one of the world's most popular operas, telling the heart breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant.

FRI 31 JAN & SAT 1 FEB

LA BOHÈME: FRI 7.45PM

MADAMA BUTTERFLY: SAT 7.45PM

BLOOD BROTHERS

Written by Willy Russell, the legendary Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

TUE 4 - SAT 8 FEB

TUE - SAT 7.45PM

WED, THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

GHOST STORIES

Direct from the West End, in its first ever UK Tour. Experience the fully immersive, enthralling show that has wowed audiences across the world with record breaking, sell out productions and a smash hit film.

TUE 11 - SAT 15 FEB

TUE - THU 8PM, FRI 6.30PM & 9PM, SAT 4PM & 8PM

THE RUSSIAN STATE BALLET OF SIBERIA

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia return to Brighton with three beautiful ballets. The soloists and corps de ballet are superb and never fail to delight audiences with their breath taking physical ability and dazzling costumes.

MON 17 - WED 19 FEB

COPPÉLIA: MON 7.30PM

SLEEPING BEAUTY: TUE 7.30PM

SWAN LAKE: WED 2.30PM & 7.30PM

AN INSPECTOR CALLS

Stephen Daldry's record breaking and multi award winning production for the National Theatre of An Inspector Calls returns after a sell out London season and American tour. Daldry's visionary, radical, challenging version of JB Priestley's classic thriller, hailed as the theatrical event of its generation, has been seen by more than 4 million people worldwide.

TUE 25 - SAT 29 FEB

TUE - SAT 7.45PM

WED, THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

CRONGTON KNIGHTS

Join McKay's night of madcap adventure as the pulse of the city comes alive with a soundscape of beatboxing and vocals laid down by the cast. Crongton Knights follows Pilot Theatre's acclaimed tour of Noughts & Crosses.

WED 4 - SAT 7 MAR

WED - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

SIX THE MUSICAL

Nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, the sell out international smash hit SIX is the phenomenon everyone is losing their head over! From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

TUE 17 - SAT 21 MAR

TUE - THU & SAT 8PM, FRI 6PM & 8.30PM

WED MAT 2.30PM, SAT MAT 4PM

TEN TIMES TABLE

Ten Times Table is the inaugural production of The Classic Comedy Theatre Company, produced by Bill Kenwright. The table is set for one of comedy master Ayckbourn's most hilarious plays and Robert Daws (The Royal, Outside Edge, Roger Roger) leads a star cast in this hilarious production.

MON 23 - SAT 28 MAR

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

COMING SOON...

THE DOCTOR

Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson delivers 'ONE OF THE PERFORMANCES OF THE YEAR' - Evening Standard in the West End transfer of Robert Icke's sold out, five star Almeida Theatre production.

MON 30 MAR - SAT 4 APR

MON - SAT 7.30PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

The smash hit and critically acclaimed West End musical comes to Brighton, featuring West End star Layton Williams and EastEnders' much loved Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, both reprising their roles from the critically acclaimed West End production.

MON 6 - SAT 11 APR

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

WHAT'S IN A NAME

You are invited to take a seat at the table for a riotously funny evening that questions whether a person's name truly reflects who they are. Father to be Vincent and his partner Anna are invited to dinner by his sister Elizabeth and her husband, Peter. But tonight, a startling revelation about the name chosen for Vincent and Anna's expected child becomes the catalyst for a destructive argument which spirals hysterically out of control.

WED 15 - SAT 18 APR

WED - SAT 7.30PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

ONCE THE MUSICAL

Once might not be enough for you to see this multi award winning Broadway and West End hit musical. Based on the critically acclaimed and much loved film, you will meet two lost souls - a Dublin street busker and a Czech musician who find each other unexpectedly and fall in love.

MON 20 - SAT 25 APR

MON - SAT 7.30PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Following two smash hit West End seasons and the WhatsonStage award for Best New Musical, Heathers The Musical, the black comedy rock musical based on the eponymous 1988 film, embarks on its first national tour.

TUE 26 - SAT 30 MAY

TUE - SAT 7.45PM

THU, FRI & SAT MATS 2.30PM

DIAL M FOR MURDER

The genre defining thriller for all time - Dial M For Murder is back! Starring TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) and Samantha Womack (Girl on the Train, EastEnders). This ultimate masterclass in suspense is guaranteed to entwine you with its spine chilling twists and turns.

TUE 2 - SAT 6 JUN

TUE - SAT 7.45PM

WED, THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL

Following two critically acclaimed tours and a West End run, Footloose is back and better than ever with the incredible Gareth Gates (ITV's Pop Idol, Les Miserables, Legally Blonde) returning as loveable cowboy Willard.

MON 22 - SAT 27 JUN

MON - SAT 7.45PM

THU & SAT MATS 2.30PM

