Theatre Royal Brighton Will Present NELLIE LIMELIGHT AND THE OYSTERS OF TIME

Theatre Royal Brighton's Christmas show for young children has become a seasonal tradition for many families who come back every year to experience these beautifully made promenade performances that happen around you as you journey around the fascinating 200 year old building.

Last year we premiered NELLIE LIMELIGHT AND THE OYSTERS OF TIME and audiences liked it so much we are bringing it back for this year's family Christmas treat!

When theatre detective Nellie Limelight receives an anonymous call for help she sets out to investigate. Who is Dame Battie Baubles? What has Bert built in his workshop? Why is there seaweed in the grandfather clock?

As audiences follow intrepid investigator Nellie Limelight around Theatre Royal Brighton they uncover a story of stolen jewels, pantomime villains, a broken time machine and a misplaced sea creature; Nellie needs their help to solve this most peculiar case!

The character of Nellie Limelight is brought to life through Florence Leon's funny, physical and quirky performance. Karl Williams plays Bert, the theatre's maintenance man who is a dab hand at creating time machines; he also plays Bert's demanding, selfish and downright nasty sister Dame Battie Baubles.

Also starring in the show are extraordinary puppets made by Andy Heath; Andy's puppet creations have been seen in Harry Hill - the movie; Muppets Most Wanted and Star Wars.

Nellie Limelight and the Oysters of Time is written by Stuart Warwick, directed by Joy Forsythe and designed by Abi Horn.

This funny, enchanting, seasonal adventure will delight all 4 - 7 year olds and their grownups!





