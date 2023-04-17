Theatre Re Heads Back On Tour With Two Returning Favourites This Spring

Following a sensational sell-out run at London International Mime Festival 2023, Theatre Re heads back on tour with their award-winning productions, The Nature of Forgetting and their new piece Bluebelle. Established in 2011, Theatre Re share and promote life-changing theatre that is both inventive and accessible through cross-arts and cross-sector collaboration. Combining original live music and striking visual theatre to create world-class, deeply emotive non-verbal productions, the company will be offering a series of BSL interpreted post-show talks at each performance venue in association with local organisations and researchers.

The Nature of Forgetting will be touring to Nottingham Playhouse on 9th May and will delve sensitively into the fragility of life by exploring what is left when memory and recollection begin to fade. They tell a tale of friendship, love and guilt with actors, mimes and musicians. Tom has just turned 55. As he dresses for his birthday party, tangled threads of disappearing moments spark him into life and old memories come flooding back.

Led by specialist psychologists and medical researchers for Dementia and Alzheimers, as well as Admiral Nurses from Dementia UK, audiences will hear first-hand the development process for the show and experience an insight into the cognitive map of memory. At Nottingham Playhouse on 9th May, Christopher Madan (Assistant Professor, University of Nottingham) and Dementia UK Admiral Nurse, Ruby Guild will be joining the post-show chat for The Nature of Forgetting.

Bluebelle will be touring to The Lighthouse on 6th- 7th June, exploring fertility and parenthood, but also loneliness and loss. Weaving together plots and characters from ancient folktales, Bluebelle reminds us that life is shaped by the stories we tell and leave behind. It unravels desires, weaknesses, and the need to believe in the extra-ordinary of Once Upon a Time. The company have collaborated with the Fertility Network UK and gathered interviews with parents and carers to form this moving journey into the wilderness of parenthood. Through its physical and aesthetic style, Bluebelle is accessible to d/Deaf audiences without the need for BSL interpretation.

Director Guillaume Pigé comments, it is a very special moment in our life as a company. As we emerge from the pandemic (only now!) we find ourselves touring 3 shows (2 in the UK) simultaneously in major regional houses. This is our opportunity to reach larger audiences all around England with our work.

The Nature of Forgetting

9th May 2023

Nottingham Playhouse, Wellington Circus, Nottingham NG1 5AF

Tickets https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/events/the-nature-of-forgetting/

Director Guillaume Pigé

Composer Alex Judd

Lighting Designer Dr Katherine Graham

Re-Lighter, Stage Manager Josephine Tremelling or Peter Rickards

Sound Technician Benjamin Adams

Rehearsal Director Eygló Belafonte

Costume & Prop Designer Malik Ibheis

Set and Props Maker Tim Highman and Andres Velasquez

Dramaturg A.C. Smith

Scientific Collaborator Professor Kate Jeffery

External Curator Andrew Visnevski

Isabella / Sophie Luna Tosin

Emma / Mrs Denis Eygló Belafonte

Mike Calum Littley

Tom Guillaume Pigé

Multi-instrumentalist Henry Webster

Percussionist / Schoolboy Nathan Gregory

Bluebelle

6th - 7th June 2023

The Lighthouse, Centre For The Arts, 21 Kingland Rd, Poole BH15 1UG

Tickets https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/bluebelle/

Director Guillaume Pigé

Composers Alex Judd and Henry Webster

Lighting Design Dr Katherine Graham

Costume Design Emma Tompkins

Set and Prop Design Collaborative

Costume Rosie Whiting and Jessie McKenzie

Production/Stage Manager Josephine Tremelling or Peter Rickards

Dramaturg A.C. Smith

Animal Transformation Gabrielle Moleta

Philosopher Dr Graeme A. Forbes

Visual Vernacular Zoë McWhinney

External Adviser Nola Rae MBE & Jonny Cotsen

Queen Claudia Marciano

King Marshall Stay

Evil Witch & Bluebelle Giulia del Fabbro

Bluebell Fairy Ramon Ayres

Multi-instrumentalists Henry Webster & Alex Judd