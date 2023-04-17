Theatre Re Heads Back On Tour With Two Returning Favourites This Spring
Learn more about the upcoming shows here!
Following a sensational sell-out run at London International Mime Festival 2023, Theatre Re heads back on tour with their award-winning productions, The Nature of Forgetting and their new piece Bluebelle. Established in 2011, Theatre Re share and promote life-changing theatre that is both inventive and accessible through cross-arts and cross-sector collaboration. Combining original live music and striking visual theatre to create world-class, deeply emotive non-verbal productions, the company will be offering a series of BSL interpreted post-show talks at each performance venue in association with local organisations and researchers.
The Nature of Forgetting will be touring to Nottingham Playhouse on 9th May and will delve sensitively into the fragility of life by exploring what is left when memory and recollection begin to fade. They tell a tale of friendship, love and guilt with actors, mimes and musicians. Tom has just turned 55. As he dresses for his birthday party, tangled threads of disappearing moments spark him into life and old memories come flooding back.
Led by specialist psychologists and medical researchers for Dementia and Alzheimers, as well as Admiral Nurses from Dementia UK, audiences will hear first-hand the development process for the show and experience an insight into the cognitive map of memory. At Nottingham Playhouse on 9th May, Christopher Madan (Assistant Professor, University of Nottingham) and Dementia UK Admiral Nurse, Ruby Guild will be joining the post-show chat for The Nature of Forgetting.
Bluebelle will be touring to The Lighthouse on 6th- 7th June, exploring fertility and parenthood, but also loneliness and loss. Weaving together plots and characters from ancient folktales, Bluebelle reminds us that life is shaped by the stories we tell and leave behind. It unravels desires, weaknesses, and the need to believe in the extra-ordinary of Once Upon a Time. The company have collaborated with the Fertility Network UK and gathered interviews with parents and carers to form this moving journey into the wilderness of parenthood. Through its physical and aesthetic style, Bluebelle is accessible to d/Deaf audiences without the need for BSL interpretation.
Director Guillaume Pigé comments, it is a very special moment in our life as a company. As we emerge from the pandemic (only now!) we find ourselves touring 3 shows (2 in the UK) simultaneously in major regional houses. This is our opportunity to reach larger audiences all around England with our work.
The Nature of Forgetting
9th May 2023
Nottingham Playhouse, Wellington Circus, Nottingham NG1 5AF
Tickets https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/events/the-nature-of-forgetting/
Director Guillaume Pigé
Composer Alex Judd
Lighting Designer Dr Katherine Graham
Re-Lighter, Stage Manager Josephine Tremelling or Peter Rickards
Sound Technician Benjamin Adams
Rehearsal Director Eygló Belafonte
Costume & Prop Designer Malik Ibheis
Set and Props Maker Tim Highman and Andres Velasquez
Dramaturg A.C. Smith
Scientific Collaborator Professor Kate Jeffery
External Curator Andrew Visnevski
Isabella / Sophie Luna Tosin
Emma / Mrs Denis Eygló Belafonte
Mike Calum Littley
Tom Guillaume Pigé
Multi-instrumentalist Henry Webster
Percussionist / Schoolboy Nathan Gregory
Bluebelle
6th - 7th June 2023
The Lighthouse, Centre For The Arts, 21 Kingland Rd, Poole BH15 1UG
Tickets https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/bluebelle/
Director Guillaume Pigé
Composers Alex Judd and Henry Webster
Lighting Design Dr Katherine Graham
Costume Design Emma Tompkins
Set and Prop Design Collaborative
Costume Rosie Whiting and Jessie McKenzie
Production/Stage Manager Josephine Tremelling or Peter Rickards
Dramaturg A.C. Smith
Animal Transformation Gabrielle Moleta
Philosopher Dr Graeme A. Forbes
Visual Vernacular Zoë McWhinney
External Adviser Nola Rae MBE & Jonny Cotsen
Queen Claudia Marciano
King Marshall Stay
Evil Witch & Bluebelle Giulia del Fabbro
Bluebell Fairy Ramon Ayres
Multi-instrumentalists Henry Webster & Alex Judd