The Show Must Go Online Announces Livestreamed Reading of THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN for Season Finale

OneOff Award and two-time OnComm award-winning The Show Must Go Online have announced the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of The Two Noble Kinsmen by William Shakespeare and John Fletcher. The production is the Season Finale of The Show Must Go Online before entering a chrysalis period. The livestreamed reading of The Two Noble Kinsmen can be watched live on Wednesday 8th September at 7pm BST ">here!

Matthew Rhodes (he/him) directs Gabriel Akamo as Theseus, Leo Atkin (he/him) as Jailer / Ensemble, Matilda Childs as Emilia's Servant / Ensemble, Angel Dumapias (she/her) as Third Queen / Ensemble, Comfort Fabian as Hippolyta, Harry Fitzpatrick (he/him) as 4th Country Folk / Ensemble, Yaiza Freire-Bernat as 1st Country Folk / Ensemble, Darrie Gardner as Doctor / Ensemble, Charlotte Vaughn Raines (she/her) as Pirithous, Sojourner Hazelwood-Connell (she/they) as Emilia, Annabelle Higgins (she/her) as Boy / Ensemble, Emily Ingram as Gerrold, Gilly Kelleher (she/her) as Second Queen / Ensemble, Blioux Kirkby as Jailer's Daughter, Van Koo (she/they) as Valerius / Ensemble, Prarthana Kudtarkar (she/her) as 3rd Country Folk / Ensemble, El Neylon (they/she) as Palamon, Andrew Pawarroo (he/him) as Arcite, Heba Toulan (she/her) as First Queen / Ensemble, Emilio Andrew Vieira (he/him/his) as Wooer / Ensemble, Lauren Wilson (she/her) as 2nd Country Folk / Ensemble, with Jacqueline Youm and Jed McLoughlin as swings.

The production is co-produced by Andrew Pawarroo (he/him) and Hasna Haidar (she/her), with props by Emily Ingram, choreography by Victoria Rae Sook (she/her), sound and music by Adam Gibson, Ally Poole and Shona Struthers, associate direction by Eugenia Low (she/her) and Georgia Andrews, fight choreography by Alexandra Kataigida, intimacy and safety consultancy by Ella Mock and associate choreography by Kelsey Mourant.

The livestreamed reading of The Two Noble Kinsmen can be watched live on Wednesday 8th September at 7pm BST here (https://youtu.be/KTnWmFZevu8). The performance is a free public broadcast that will be available online indefinitely.

The complete First Folio series, and the Pop Shakespeare Series, can all be found here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBFO-wpdFFypTYtKyK7CEBCBgFZtRmL0z)

The cast and crew have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, Shakespeare in the Squares, The Sirrah Sisters, Shakespeare Republic, The Shakespeare Theatre Company, Worldwide Shakespeare, Brockley Max, The Turbine Theatre, Jack the Lass Theatre, We All Shine Productions, Cup of Hemlock Theatre, The Tennessee Stage Company, National Youth Theatre, The Actors Class, Royal & Derngate, Theatre503, The Barbican Centre, Omnibus Theatre, VAULT Festival, Some Kind of Theatre, The Lyceum Theatre, Birds of Paradise Theatre, National Theatre of Scotland, Octagon Theatre, Belgrade Theatre, Northern Broadsides Theatre Company, Iris Theatre, Lights of London, The Union Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Book From Tape Acting Studios, Deaf Austin Theatre, DEAF BROADWAY, Points North Theatre Company, Theatre West, HavenArtsTheatre, Theater Breaking Through Barriers, Temporal Horizons Theatre, on Broadway, and more.

To learn more about the development over the chrysalis, sign up for updates from the movement, or to join the Patreon membership, which helps to fund the profit share, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline/