The Show Must Go Online Announce Full Cast For Livestreamed Reading Of AS YOU LIKE IT

Two-time OnComm award-winning, The Show Must Go Online, the global digital theatre movement producing live performances of the chronology of Shakespeare's plays weekly, today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's As You Like It. The streaming will be live on Wednesday 5 August, 7pm BST here.

Robert Myles directs the season three finale, featuring alumni from recent shows including Danny Adams (Amiens), Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Orlando), Valerie Andrews (Phebe), Leo Atkin (Adam), Jason Blackwater (Silvius), Rebecca Brough (Ensemble), Phoebe Elliot (Rosalind), David Ellis (First Lord in Arden), Philippa Hammond (Corin), Candice Handy (Oliver), Luke Heys (Ensemble), Alexandra Kataigida (Jaques), Margaret Katch (Ensemble), Nat Kennedy (Touchstone), Alice Langrish (Duke Frederick), Tamsin Lynes (Celia), David Martinez (Ensemble), Fergus Rattigan (Ensemble), Austin Tichenor (Duke Senior), with Will Gillham and Rhiannon Willans as swings.

The cast have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, Reduced Shakespeare Company, Folger Shakespeare Library, National Theatre, BBC, SkyArts, Southwark Playhouse, Chicago Shakespeare, the West End, and many more.

The Show Must Go Online has established an opt-in hardship fund for all those who take part, which can be found here. Full details of The Show Must Go Online, including their previous shows, can be found here.

