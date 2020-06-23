The Russian State Ballet & Opera House Presents SWAN LAKE at Venue Cymru in November

The Russian State Ballet & Opera House presents Swan Lake at Venue Cymru on Wednesday, November 25 at 7:30pm.

Swan Lake features music by Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky. The performance will feature a live orchestra with over 30 musicians.

It is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated - will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

For more information, visit www.russian-state-ballet.co.uk.

Purchase tickets at http://venuecymru.co.uk/swan-lake-3.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You