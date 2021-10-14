Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Royal Opera House Announces an Evening of Cocktails, Drag Performances and Dance

The event runs from 7â€“10pm on Sunday 14 November.

This November, join the Royal Opera House for ROH Late - an extravagant evening of drag performances, cabaret, DJ sets and dance.

Running from 7-10pm on Sunday 14 November, the night will blend the classic and contemporary, celebrating queer identity and culture in one of London's most iconic theatres.

The Royal Opera House's Linbury Foyer will be transformed into a cabaret-style bar for the occasion - complete with classical piano music and a selection of signature cocktails designed especially for the occasion. The Crush Room, on the other hand, will be converted into a nightclub, featuring vogueing, go-go dancing and a stunning set by DJ Zohar.

Later entertainment will include drag shows under the iconic glass and steel ceiling of the Paul Hamlyn Hall, danced by respected artists currently on the London circuit, and two performances of Giselle: Remix - starring Artists of The Royal Ballet, and choreographed by the evening's co-curators: former Roundhouse Resident Artist and cabaret performer Jack Sears, and Royal Ballet First Artist Hannah Grennell.

ROH Late is part of Let's Do London Lates, a series of unforgettable evening experiences supported by the Mayor of London and created in partnership with actors, DJs, musicians and artists. Each event has been designed to both encourage visitors back into the city at night, and to support all those working in the hospitality and cultural sectors to bring world-class entertainment to audiences in a safe and responsible way.

Tickets cost Â£10 (Â£8 concession), and all participants must be 18+.

