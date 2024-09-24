The Royal Ballet Will Perform ENCOUNTERS: Four Contemporary Ballets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Ballet will present Encounters: Four Contemporary Ballets, a mixed programme of works by 21st-century choreographers featuring world premieres by Joseph Toonga, former alumnus of The Royal Ballet Choreographic Residency programme and Pam Tanowitz, alongside the revivals of acclaimed choreographic works: Kyle Abraham’s The Weathering and Crystal Pite’s The Statement.

Pam Tanowitz premieres an extended version of her acclaimed Dispatch Duet, performed as a part of The Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration in 2022. This expanded work sees Tanowitz employ her trademark deft style, turning the conventions of dance inside out.

Joseph Toonga premieres a new work for the Company where the idioms of classical ballet and hip-hop converge. This highly anticipated work is Toonga's second work for The Royal Ballet following See Us!! from 2022.

Crystal Pite’s acclaimed work The Statement was first performed by The Royal Ballet in 2021 as part of the 21st Century Choreographers programme. Combining spoken word with contemporary dance, Pite’s innovative dance-drama explores boardroom politics and the depths of human nature and conscience.

Kyle Abraham’s The Weathering is a gentle meditation on love, loss and memory. It is set to music by award winning composer Ryan Lott, who composed the score for the motion picture Everything Everywhere All at Once. Premiering in 2022, The Weathering is Abraham’s second work for The Royal Ballet following the short work Optional Family which premiered in 2021 as part of the 21st Century Choreographers programme.

