The Royal Ballet Appoints Stuart Cassidy as Répétiteur To The Principal Artists

The Royal Ballet has announced the appointment of Stuart Cassidy as Répétiteur to the Principal Artists.

An alumnus of The Royal Ballet School, he joined The Royal Ballet in 1987 and was promoted to Principal Artist within four years, performing in renowned roles including Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, Siegfried in Swan Lake, and the Prince in The Nutcracker. After 11 years he left the Company to join K-Ballet in Japan, and since September 2023 has been an artistic teacher at the Royal Ballet School. Stuart will take up the position during the 2024/25 Season.

Stuart Cassidy said, “I'm thrilled to return to The Royal Ballet as Répétiteur to the Principals. I was nurtured, guided and supported by wonderful mentors throughout my time with the Company. I am honoured to have the opportunity to combine those years, with the growth and development I have experienced during my career since, to give back to the exceptional dancers within The Royal Ballet.”



Kevin O'Hare, Director of The Royal Ballet said, “We are delighted to welcome Stuart back to the Company. Following an exceptional dancing career with The Royal Ballet and then K-Ballet, Stuart has now forged an impressive position as a coach in Japan, New Zealand and most recently at The Royal Ballet School. A passionate teacher, his warmth, matched with outstanding musicality, theatricality and breadth of repertoire make him the perfect addition to the Company.”

Comments