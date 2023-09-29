The Mono Box's Extensive Play and Audio Monologue Libraries Will Be Donated To Theatres

The Mono Box’s extensive play and audio monologue libraries to be donated to Northern Academy of Performing arts, Powerhouse, Theatre503 and Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass Trust.

At the heart of The Mono Box is a unique collection of over 4,000 play texts and 50 audiorecordings of leading actors sharing their theatrical speeches. This collection will be donated to four inspiring theatre organisations who share our ethos in making the industry accessible to all by supporting, nurturing and championing new and diverse voices in the industry.

Receiving the collection are the Northern Academy of Performing arts in Hull, Powerhouse in Hereford and Theatre503 and the Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass Trust in London. The Mono Box library was developed as a way of supporting emerging theatre artists at important times in their creative development. Starting out as a small box of plays the Library was formed through donations from over 200 industry professionals in response to the question, “If you could recommend one play to a young actor to read, what would it be?” It is a unique, rich and diverse collection that now houses over 4,000 plays and other theatrical texts, many inscribed with personal notes, tips, and advice from the donors to those starting out.

Donors include: actors Dame Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins, Tom Hiddleston, Youssef Kerkour, Vanessa Kirby, Lucian Msamati, Himesh Patel, Dame Julie Walters; playwrights Caryl Churchill, Alan Bennett, Arinze Kene and Simon Stephens; theatre directors Roy Alexander Weise, Michael Grandage, Indhu Rubasingham and Lyndsey Turner, as well as Nick Hern Books, Bloomsbury, Methuen Drama, Almeida Theatre, Bush Theatre, Soho Theatre, Kings Head Theatre.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic The Mono Box audio Monologue Library was launched in 2020 as a way of connecting with and inspiring people during lockdown. It is a collection of over 50 audio recordings by renowned artists such as Sir Derek Jacobi, Alfred Enoch, Claire Cartwright, Dona Croll, Hazel Holder, Danny Kirrane, Kenneth Cranham, Deridre Mullins, Josh O’Conner, Jenna Russell, Thalissa Teixira, and Daniel York performing their theatrical speeches.

Blayne George, Executive Creative Director, The Mono Box said: “Over the past 10 years The Mono Box has been a source of inspiration for thousands of emerging, early career and professional theatre makers. We offered a safe, welcoming and nurturing space where they could find creative fulfilment. Our play and audio libraries sat at the heart of all our programming and as we say farewell we are comforted in knowing that these important and rich cultural assets will be rehomed with four pioneering organisations we greatly admire. It is a joy to know that The Mono Box will live on through them and that these resources will continue to be accessible and a source of inspiration for those seeking to have their voices heard, explore their creativity, hone their craft and develop exciting, challenging and bold new work.”

Lisa Spirling, Artistic Director & CEO, Theatre503 said: “Theatre503 is honoured to be receiving part of the extraordinary Mono Box Library Collection along with the Powerhouse in Hereford and the Northern Academy of Performing Arts in Hull. As part of Theatre503’s new space - The 503Studio in Nine Elms - we intend to create a ‘Library of Inspiration’ for use by all our writers, creatives and participants to inspire them in their own creative journeys. Our hope is that this library helps to continue the legacy of Mono Box’s brilliant work for generations to come.”

Tim Evans, Artistic Director & CEO, Powerhouse said: 'We are thrilled to become a custodian of The Mono Box's remarkable library. This generous donation is not just a collection of plays; it's an essential resource for our community, a catalyst for creativity, and a toolkit for emerging artists. At Powerhouse, we have always been committed to nurturing talent and making theatre accessible to everyone; particularly in communities with limited opportunities. This library will be transformative for our community in Hereford, providing a much-needed resource for actors, writers and directors in the region. We're committed to honouring The Mono Box's legacy by making this collection a vital part of our educational and creative programme; helping us to amplify diverse voices and support careers in the arts."

Carl Wheatley, Chief Executive, Northern Academy of Performing Arts said: “We are delighted that this incredible resource is coming to Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire. We have over 700 young people attending NAPA each week and we’re thrilled that this transformative collection will inspire our young people and gift them an unparalleled opportunity for their artistic and intellectual development. The plays will serve as an invaluable resource, igniting creativity, fostering critical thinking, and enhancing the overall educational experience for budding performers, directors, designers, and technicians of all ages here in Hull. This incredible collection of plays will broaden the horizons of our aspiring artists, allowing them to immerse themselves in diverse narratives and styles, ultimately shaping them into well-rounded performers and appreciators of the arts. It’s an incredible resource for the city and for future generations of performing artists in the region.”

Clare Annamalai, Director, Theatre Royal Haymarket Masterclass Trust said: “The Mono Box has been an invaluable training resource for creatives in theatre, TV and film, and will be greatly missed. The Mono Box team has kindly entrusted Masterclass with the monologue library, one small part of the rich legacy that they leave behind, and we know that our members will make great use of these recorded monologues, donated by some of the best performers in the business”