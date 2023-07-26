The Mill Ballads Bring Unique Music Show To The Lowther Pavilion Theatre In Lytham St Annes

THE MILL BALLADS is a unique stage performance by musical trio TREBUCHET and actor Stephen Howe. Blurring the lines between folk music, theatre and a history lesson The Mill Ballads tells the stories of real historical characters and events which took place in and around Quarry Bank Mill in Cheshire during the industrial revolution and is being performed at The Lowther Pavilion Theatre, on Wednesday 2ndAugust at 7:30pm. To book tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2255200®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flowtherpavilion.co.uk%2Fshows%2Fthe-mill-ballads%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The year is 1845 and Joseph Sefton, played by Stephen Howe, recalls the experiences of his life during the cotton revolution through story telling, song and the music of folk group Trebuchet. The production is a special collaboration for Trebuchet's musicians, Keith Carter Harris, Mark Seyler and Steve Mansfield, who formed in the early noughties performing self penned and traditional folk songs.

"What a treat it was! Traditional and original music and songs, a specially written script blended into a seamless and dramatic presentation, based on the story of the Greg's development of Quarry Bank Mill" : The Green Room Theatre, Wilmslow 2022.

Trebuchet's distinctive sound and the energy of their music combined with the engaging performance of actor Stephen Howe, really brings to life this important period of our history, in a unique theatre and musical production which is not to be missed!