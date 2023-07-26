The Mill Ballads Bring Unique Music Show To The Lowther Pavilion Theatre In Lytham St Annes

The performance is at The Lowther Pavilion Theatre, on Wednesday 2nd August at 7:30pm.

THE MILL BALLADS is a unique stage performance by musical trio TREBUCHET and actor Stephen Howe. Blurring the lines between folk music, theatre and a history lesson The Mill Ballads tells the stories of real historical characters and events which took place in and around Quarry Bank Mill in Cheshire during the industrial revolution and is being performed at The Lowther Pavilion Theatre, on Wednesday 2ndAugust at 7:30pm. To book tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2255200®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flowtherpavilion.co.uk%2Fshows%2Fthe-mill-ballads%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The year is 1845 and Joseph Sefton, played by Stephen Howe, recalls the experiences of his life during the cotton revolution through story telling, song and the music of folk group Trebuchet. The production is a special collaboration for Trebuchet's musicians, Keith Carter Harris, Mark Seyler and Steve Mansfield, who formed in the early noughties performing self penned and traditional folk songs.

"What a treat it was! Traditional and original music and songs, a specially written script blended into a seamless and dramatic presentation, based on the story of the Greg's development of Quarry Bank Mill" : The Green Room Theatre, Wilmslow 2022.

Trebuchet's distinctive sound and the energy of their music combined with the engaging performance of actor Stephen Howe, really brings to life this important period of our history, in a unique theatre and musical production which is not to be missed!




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
OVER INFLUENCED Comes to Camden Fringe Photo
OVER INFLUENCED Comes to Camden Fringe

Over Influenced is a dark comedy, from Suka Productions which comments on today's toxic social status of celebrity and influencer culture. 

2
EMBER & THE VIXENS is Back at The Kings Arms This August Photo
EMBER & THE VIXENS is Back at The King's Arms This August

Fresh from its recent spectacular in the atrium of Manchester Art Gallery, Selina Helliwell's glitzy cabaret is back to transform the gorgeous cabaret-style theatre at the King's Arms into a lair of sparkle and female empowerment.

3
Tron Theatre Reveals Autumn-Winter 2023 Season, Artistic Director Andy Arnolds Final Seaso Photo
Tron Theatre Reveals Autumn-Winter 2023 Season, Artistic Director Andy Arnold's Final Season After 16-Year Tenure

The theatre is now introducing their new programme for Autumn-Winter 2023, and announces that it will be Artistic Director, Andy Arnold's last season at the venue as he stands down from the role after almost sixteen years at the artistic helm.

4
NYMT Reveals New Artistic Directors and Creates 11-Strong Advisory Board Photo
NYMT Reveals New Artistic Directors and Creates 11-Strong Advisory Board

NYMT has announced its new artistic team, who will work with the previously announced CEO Adrian Packer CBE from September 2023.

