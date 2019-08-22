The Marlowe Theatre Presents New Production of ROMEO AND JULIET

A NEW production by celebrated choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne comes to The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury, next month (September).

Staged by Sir Matthew's company New Adventures, Romeo And Juliet is a passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare's classic love story. Bursting with youth, vitality and Matthew Bourne's trademark storytelling, Britain's brightest young dance talent join the New Adventures company for this world premiere production.

As part of New Adventures' ambition to support the next generation of on-stage talent, Romeo And Juliet will feature the finest emerging male and female dancers from around the UK. The search began in April 2018 with a call-out for young dancers currently in training aged between 16 and 19. Attracting more than 1,000 applications and following a UK-wide audition tour, Young Cast members will perform at each venue alongside the New Adventures company.

Sir Matthew said: "New Adventures' Romeo And Juliet will be a celebration of youthful energy, talent and creativity both on- and off-stage and, uniquely, in all aspects of choreography, design and music through the appointment of a series of Young Associate Artists.

"As we enter our fourth decade as a company, I'm finding the development of young talent ever more important and fulfilling. Our new company of Romeo And Juliet features a staggering 97 young dancers making their debuts with us; some are joining us as part of their third year of training, others have come through our Company initiatives such as our production of Lord Of The Flies which inspired so many young men to seek careers in dance. This time we have focused on nurturing young male and female dancers, and I have been overwhelmed by the talent that we have had to choose from throughout the UK."

As previously announced, the title roles of Romeo and Juliet will be played by six New Adventures rising stars and two exciting new dancers making their professional debuts.

Creating the role of Juliet will be Cordelia Braithwaite, currently performing as Cinderella on the international tour; Seren Williams, who joined New Adventures in 2016 with Matthew Bourne's award-winning production of The Red Shoes; and Bryony Harrison, who is making her debut with New Adventures on tour with Matthew Bourne's legendary production of Swan Lake.

The role of Romeo will be created by Andrew Monaghan, currently The Pilot in Cinderella; Paris Fitzpatrick, who is playing the Angel in Cinderella; and João Carolino, who joined the company in 2017 with Early Adventures.

Making their professional debuts with the company are Harrison Dowzell, as Romeo who auditioned for the Young Cast in Nottingham, and Bryony Wood, as Juliet, discovered during the Young Cast auditions in Southampton. Both are in their graduate years at Performers College and Tring Park School for the Performing Arts respectively.

They are joined by leading New Adventures artists Madelaine Brennan, Daisy May Kemp, Danny Reubens and Daniel Wright who will create the "adult" world of Romeo And Juliet.

Among the other professional cast will be Benjamin Derham from Canterbury, who performed with New Adventures as part of their acclaimed 2014 production Lord Of The Flies, which featured young male dancers drawn from the local area of each performance venue.

Romeo And Juliet will also feature six young cast members at each venue. In Canterbury, they are: Matthew Amos, Eleanor McGrath, Charlie Mellor, Casper Mott, Rosanna Samele and Holly Saw. Holly was born and raised in Tunbridge Wells, and Eleanor now lives in Aylesford.

Romeo And Juliet is at The Marlowe Theatre from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 September 2019. Tickets can be booked on marlowetheatre.com or via the Box Office on 01227 787787.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You