The Magical Christmas Movie Experience returns to Manchester for Christmas 2019 with some of the best all-time festive films ever made.

Last year's event was hailed such a success, that the event returns with five box office smash hit movies to get everyone in the festive spirit.

The event runs in Manchester city centre between Thursday 5 December and Sunday 8 December 2019, and will feature modern cinema classics The Holiday, Love Actually, Elf, Home Alone, and Santa Claus The Movie. Tickets are on sale now.

Visitors are invited to leave behind the madness of Christmas shopping and escape to a Winter wonderland where they can wear their favourite Christmas jumper, sit back, relax, and enjoy a festive movie classic. The magical venue will be announced shortly.

Alongside the programme of heart-warming modern cinema classics, filmgoers will also be delighted with the return of the fully immersive family experience, which includes a live choir at every film screening, enchanted forest, Christmas themed refreshments - and appearances by the man of the moment, Father Christmas and his festive elves.

The Magical Christmas Movie Experience starts on Thursday 5 December with a 6pm screening of The Holiday, followed by Love Actually with a LIVE Gospel Choir at 9pm on the same evening.

Upon arrival, movie fans will be greeted by a live choir singing carols and festive songs, before taking a trip through the Narnia-inspired wardrobe of fur coats and transported into a magical enchanted Christmas forest, where the carols will also be heard.

The forest centrepiece is a 14ft Christmas tree, surrounded by snow drifts, snow dusted pine trees, Victorian lamp posts, and many more surprises - providing no end of festive backdrops for that ultimate Winter selfie!

After exiting the enchanted forest, guests will be welcomed to the food hall with wooden benches where festive refreshments, including food and drink, will be available to purchase. These include popcorn, candy floss, burgers, doughnuts, street food, hot chocolate, Christmas cocktails, and mulled wine.

Although indoors, visitors are encouraged to dress warm. Blankets will be provided, which will be donated to the city's homeless community after the final screening.

Steven Matthews, organiser of The Magical Christmas Movie Experience, explained: "We're delighted to once again bring The Magical Christmas Movie Experience to Manchester. Feedback last year was absolutely glowing - and we're sure that the choice of fantastic festive films we have for 2019 will see everyone leave with a real festive warmth.

"Everything our visitors loved about last year's event will be back - including the live choir, enchanted forest and elves. We want visitors to be transported into a Winter wonderland where they can forget about the stresses and pressures of the festive season, and simply sit back and enjoy quality time with family and friends."

Tickets for all films start from £16.99.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You