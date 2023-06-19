The Mackintosh Foundation Launches Inaugural Regional Theatre Technical Apprenticeship Programme

The programme aims to address an industry-wide shortage of theatre technicians and theatre-making practitioners.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 3 Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere

The Mackintosh Foundation Launches Inaugural Regional Theatre Technical Apprenticeship Programme

The Mackintosh Foundation has announced the inaugural Regional Theatre Technical Apprenticeship Programme in association with thirteen venues across the United Kingdom, offering young people a stepping-stone into the theatre industry and supporting the next generation of technical theatre professionals.

The Regional Theatre Technical Apprenticeship Programme aims to address an industry-wide shortage of theatre technicians and theatre-making practitioners. The Mackintosh Foundation is supporting thirteen regional theatres by funding an apprenticeship at each venue, offering young people exceptional training and mentoring opportunities, launching them into a robust and rewarding career in theatre. Anyone who wishes to be considered for a position can apply via their relevant venue’s website.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “I started my career sweeping the stage of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and have worked in nearly every department in the Theatre from backstage to marketing – except the wardrobe, as my sewing wasn’t good enough! Learning how all the elements of a show are put together has been key to my long career as a producer.”

The programme is directly aimed at those young people who would benefit from a stepping-stone into the industry. Applicants will be over the age of 18 and will ideally have some basic theatrical awareness and computer skills. Efforts will be made to reach the widest possible pool of candidates, particularly reaching out to marginalized groups and those with protected characteristics, and who are based locally to their theatres. The aim is to make this opportunity as accessible as possible. Apprentices will be employed full-time, inclusive of attending college or training one day per week.

The thirteen venues taking part in this initial cohort of the Regional Theatre Technical Apprenticeship Programme, and the roles their apprentices are joining as are Birmingham Hippodrome with a Creative Venue Apprentice, Bristol Old Vic Theatre with a Workshop Theatre Trainee Chichester Festival Theatre with a Production Management Apprentice, Curve Leicester with a Creative Venue Apprentice, Edinburgh Lyceum Theatre with a Creative Venue (Lighting) Apprentice, Leeds Playhouse Costume Making Trainee, Lyric Theatre Belfast Production Management Apprentice, Northern Stage with a Creative Venue (Video and Sound Apprentice), Nottingham Playhouse with a Creative Venue Apprentice, Royal Shakespeare Company with a Wigs, Hair and Makeup Trainee, Sheffield Theatres with a Creative Venue Apprentice, Theatre Clwyd with a Costume Making Trainee and Theatre Royal Plymouth with a Production Management Apprentice.

Apprentices will begin their placements in Autumn of 2023, for a period of either 18-months or 2-years, depending on the discipline. Alongside funding the apprentice’s salary and contributing toward travel expenses, The Mackintosh Foundation is funding in-person meetings of the full cohort during the programme, as well as hosting regular online calls for the apprentices to link up with industry professionals to expose them to the industry at large.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For THE REAL AND IMAGINED HISTORY OF THE ELEPHANT MAN at N Photo
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For THE REAL AND IMAGINED HISTORY OF THE ELEPHANT MAN at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for their exciting autumn season headline production, The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man.

2
The Best Films Youve Never Seen Series Returns to RMIT The Capitol Photo
The Best Films You've Never Seen Series Returns to RMIT The Capitol

The Best Films You've Never Seen Series returns to RMIT The Capitol with a night of surrealist cinema.

3
TIGERS IN THE WISTERIA to Play Greater Manchester Fringe in July Photo
TIGERS IN THE WISTERIA to Play Greater Manchester Fringe in July

Prepare to be whisked away to 1922 as the highly anticipated digital monologue, 'Tigers In The Wisteria,' opens at Greater Manchester Fringe. This production, written by Lita Doolan, delves into the love story of Ottoline Morrell, a Bloomsbury resident, promising a unique exploration of love, choices, and the power of words. Opening on July 1st, this thought-provoking show is set to captivate audiences with its raw emotions and bisexual narrative.

4
Secret Cinema Teases GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE With Sneak Peek Photo
Secret Cinema Teases GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE With Sneak Peek

Secret Cinema is giving fans another 'sneak peek' into the world of their upcoming Grease: The Live Experience, by unveiling an exclusive illustrated site map.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video Video: Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Wish Barry Manilow a Happy Birthday
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
The Cast of THE COTTAGE Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/27-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CONVICTED FLOWER
The Etcetera Theatre (8/25-8/27)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON, Liverpool Switch Island (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Leonardslee Lake and Gardens (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Firstsite (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dark Places
The Hub at St. Mary's (6/28-6/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You