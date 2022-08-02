The Lowry Open Day Returns On Sunday

From backstage sneak peeks to storytelling sessions, an exciting outdoor hip-hop theatre performance to dance classes - The Lowry is throwing open its doors on Sunday for its eagerly-awaited Open Day 2022.

From 9am to 4pm on Sunday 7th August visitors of all ages are invited to come and explore the iconic venue in a completely new - and free - way.

Highlights of the day will include SCRUM - a dynamic outdoor dance show by Avant Garde Dance Company - an electrifying 35-minute hip-hop dance theatre performance for all ages, that will take place outside at 12noon and 3pm, and backstage sneak peeks, when visitors will have exclusive access behind the scenes from 9am-1pm.

Activities also include Bollywood dance and hula-hooping workshops, gin masterclasses and cupcake decorating, a relaxed gallery hour and family gallery tours, the premiere of a new virtual reality dance experience - and much more!

Some events need to be pre-booked, but many are drop-in and completely free on the day.

There will also be a special Open Day Pier Eight menu with dishes starting from Â£5, available from 12noon to 3pm as well as plenty of delicious locally-sourced treats in the Tower Coffee Shop. And in the Shop pick up a Lowry Goodie box for Â£3, or the new LS Lowry colouring book for just Â£1.50 - half price for Open Day.

For more information on Open Day, and to book activities please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189018Â®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthelowry.com%2Fopenday2022%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

HIGHLIGHTS

Sneak Peek Backstage A chance to go on stage in the Lyric Theatre and get a sneak peek behind the scenes with exclusive access to backstage for the day. Booking not required/drop-in. Running from 9:30am-1pm

SCRUM An electrifying 35-minute hip-hop dance theatre performance for all ages. Audiences are immersed in a riotous protest; as a rabble of young digital natives confront a powerful regime. Will they rebel or confirm? Live performance overlaps virtual reality! Bring a smartphone to access hidden content. Commissioned as part of The Lowry's LIVE NOW digital commissioning programme. 12noon and 3pm. Booking not required. FREE. Outside

SCRUM VR Film Join us for the launch of our latest LIVE NOW commission - SCRUM VR! Put on a VR headset and enjoy a rich, immersive film of excerpts and scenes from Scrum by Avant Garde Dance. Carefully crafted by artistic director and choreographer Tony Adigun and filmed by the brilliant team at Monster Soup, the Scrum VR experience draws you into the very centre of the performance. Through the wonder of VR technology, you become more than a viewer as you create your own director's cut of the performance by directing your gaze at what most interests you as the piece progresses. The 10-minute short film experience is underpinned by an incredible original soundscore delivered in nearfield surround sound. Commissioned as part of The Lowry's LIVE NOW digital commissioning programme. Drop in to The Quays Club from 11am - 3.30pm.

Relaxed Picture This Storytelling Session + BSL interpreted Salford's very own musical storyteller Sally Bradnam will be bringing to life several well-known stories. This session is designed for children or adults with additional needs and is a more relaxed environment. 9am-10am. Pre-booking recommended

Galleries Relaxed Hour A time to visit our Picture This exhibition and LS Lowry Gallery for anyone requiring a calmer, more relaxed environment. Pre-book tickets online. 9am-10am. Pre-booking recommended

Picture This Storytelling Local children's book author Jess Taylor will be her book The Royal Baker's Fiasco to bringing our Storytelling Stage. The book series is inspired by her daughter Olivia and her role volunteering from age 5 with non-profit Birthday Stars Project - hosting free kids birthday parties for families affected by homelessness and violence. 11am. FREE Drop-in

Crafty Families Artist led activities for all the family. 10am-3pm. FREE drop-in

Hula - Hooping Workshops Get moving, grooving, and hooping. Learn to spin the hoop on your waist, arms, legs and even your head. A fun fitness frenzy for all the family! 10am - 4pm. FREE drop-in

This World Belongs To Me - Dance film This World Belongs to Me follows the gravity-defying adventures of a group of young friends as they dance in a galaxy of stars and swim with whales in endless oceans. Join the adventure as Orla and her friends draw themselves some fun. 10am 12noon, 2pm. FREE drop-in

Family Friendly Lowry Short Talk (15 -20 mins) - BSL Interpreted Go on a short, fun and child focused talk in the gallery with a character from an LS Lowry painting. 10.30am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm. FREE drop-in

SIX Dance Class DIVORCED. BEHEADED. LIVE! This summer the international smash hit musical SIX makes its royal return to Salford! Especially for Open Day join the SIX Dance Captain for a dance lesson and learn the routines from this multi award-winning musical. (Please note this event is currently fully booked.)

Gin masterclass with FOUR SIS4ERS DISTILLERY To mark the launch of the brand-new L.S Lowry Gin, distilled right here on Salford Quays, join FOUR SIS4ERS DISTILLERY for a Gin masterclass. Aged 18+. 12noon and 2pm. Â£5 Pre-booking required. Limited capacity

Dance & Drawing Workshop for Families Join the award-winning dance company Anatomical and bring to life your fantastical worlds in these one-hour workshops which celebrate the rich magic of our collective imaginations through chalk drawings and dance. 12:30pm and 3:30pm. FREE pre-booking required

The Gruffalo Story Telling Hour Head to the Lookout to listen to a telling of the best-selling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. 3.30pm-4:30pm. Suitable for 6-8 year olds. FREE drop-in

Bollywood Dance - Family Taster Workshop Join Ris Ris Dance Academy for a 30-minute introduction to Bollywood Dance for all the family. 10am, 12noon, 2:30pm. Pre-booking recommended

Picture This Featuring six popular children's books that have a strong visual identity on the page that have also been vividly brought to life on stage. Each section of the free family exhibition includes illustrations and artwork from the books - which range from much-loved modern works to iconic classics. Alongside will be filmed extracts from stage productions, with a variety of props, costumes, designs and posters. Throughout there will be interactive opportunities for visitors to draw, write, perform, read and play and even devise their own production ideas. At the heart of the exhibition is a stage, that will play host to readings of the featured books and many other titles (1pm and 3pm), as well as performance, music-making, and artist-led workshops. 23 Jul - 30 Oct. Open Tues-Fri, 11am-5pm, Sat & Sun, 10am-5pm. FREE booking not required