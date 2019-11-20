The Lion & Unicorn Theatre Presents UP THE BUNTY! For Five More Performances

Join Fantastic Garlands as they return to The Lion and Unicorn for five more performances of 'Up the Bunty!', the show that taste and time forgot...

'This isn't a revival...it's a bloody farce!'





Remember the 'Soparetta's', the weekly musical soap opera that dominated British TV in the late 1970s with their saucy jokes and catchy tunes? Neither does anyone else, but that won't stop tyrannical producer Harry Hepworth from blundering ahead with a hastily put together theatre reunion in sunny Southend funded by an anonymous backer. With a cast made up of past their prime, egocentric thespians and a one hit wonder, Harry needs a secret weapon to attract an audience - Bunty the Beaver. A firm favourite from series one, Bunty was retired when her human operative Judith passed away, but with permission from Judith's estate she is back to wow audiences and bring back the show's early catchphrase- 'Up the Bunty'. With a bickering cast, dwindling budget and psychopath stalking the production will the show ever go on? A camp romp through the world that time and taste forgot, 'Up the Bunty' is the lovechild of the Carry on films and Benny Hill with a healthy dose of wigs and dodgy accents and some (un)original music.