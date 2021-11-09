The Jazz Repertory Company Returns With Bossa Nova With Strings At Cadogan Hall

As the season turns colder and the evenings draw in, The Jazz Repertory Company returns with some summer sunshine vibes to help you through those long winter nights. The beautiful music of the legendary Brazilian composer Antonio Carols Jobim (famous for his worldwide hit The Girl From Ipanema), was recorded in the 1960's by Old Blue Eyes himself Frank Sinatra as well as Hollywood royalty Doris Day and sax maestro Stan Getz and in this concert a spectacular array of the UK's leading musicians will transport those sensuous sounds of Rio De Janeiro to Chelsea's Cadogan Hall.

Led by renowned band leader Pete Long (Ronnie Scott's Big Band / Jools Holland's Rhythm & Blues Orchestra) this one-of-a-kind jazz ensemble stars Brazilian guitarist and singer Gui Tavares, singing in Portuguese and perfectly complementing the renowned vocalists Iain Mackenzie and Georgina Jackson who between them recreate the magic of Sinatra and Day. Added to this trio of singers is Mark Crooks on tenor saxophone whose lyricism and sound conjures up the smooth and sultry Stan Getz.

A hypnotic mix of orchestral colours is enhanced by the rare sound of four bass flutes purring away together, alongside the sophisticated string accompaniment directed by the leader of the BBC Concert Orchestra Charles Mutter.

This concert will be a rare opportunity to hear this magnificent music in all its orchestral glory as well a very welcome taste of the tropics in chilly London Town.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/bossa-nova-with-strings-2021/