The Isley Brothers Announce 60th Anniversary UK Tour

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Isley Brothers, have announced their return to the UK for the first time in over a decade as part of their 2020 European tour, following on from their 'You Make Me Wanna Shout' US tour earlier this year celebrating the 60th anniversary since they first released their classic single 'Shout'.

Featuring founding member Ronald Isley, and his brother Ernie Isley who joined the band in the 60's, the tour will begin in Glasgow on 24th June before travelling to Leeds, Bournemouth, London's Eventim Apollo, Nottingham, and finishing in Manchester.



Formed in the early 1950s in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Isley Brothers are today considered one of the most important and influential groups of the last half-century, and true pioneers of pop.



Since the release of 'Shout', their first hit in 1959, the group went onto release a string of incredibly successful singles such as 'Twist and Shout,' which became their first Top 40 hit on both the pop and R&B charts, and 'It's Your Thing' which earned them the 1969 Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance.



Their 1973 album, '3 + 3', featured the Latin percussive rock classic 'That Lady' and went on to be certified gold, while the 1975 landmark album 'The Heat Is On' showcased the political funk anthem 'Fight the Power Pts. 1 & 2', with further hits including 'Contagious', 'Voyage to Atlantis', ' Between The Sheets', 'Harvest for the World', 'Summer Breeze', 'Caravan of Love', and many more.

The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and continue to be an incredible influence on music worldwide with an incredible pantheon of hit songs.

Tour Dates:

24 June Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

26 June Leeds First Direct Arena

29 June Bournemouth International Centre

1 July London Eventim Apollo

2 July Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

3 July Manchester Apollo

Tickets available from venue box offices and www.ticketline.co.uk





