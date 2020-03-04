The Epstein Theatre Has Released March Schedule

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre will welcome Spring with a glorious selection of stand-up comedy, theatre entertainment, drama, dance and live music throughout March. Highlights include an evening with comedy legends Cannon and Ball, the return of brilliant comedy stand-up from Alexei Sayle, the first ever tour by Blackpool's legendary Funny Girls and incredible recreations of classic comedies Dads Army and The Navy Lark.

There's a wealth of big comedy names at The Epstein this month. On Thu 5 Mar we present Josie Long: Tender, where the three-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee shares her experience of new motherhood. On Fri 6 Mar Phil Wang discusses morality and the modern sense of self in Philly Philly Wang Wang and from Tue 10 - Sat 14 Mar alternative comedy legend Alexei Sayle presents his first stand-up tour in 7 years.

On Sun 15 Mar join Irish Annie's on a fabulous journey of Irish music and laughter set in her pub, with all the well known and loved Irish songs with le band Shenanigans. Arabelle Weir presents the mother of all confessional shows, Does My Mum Loom Big In This? on Sun 22 Mar, while we welcome Dom Joly's Holiday Snaps: Travel and Comedy in the Danger Zone on Wed 25 Mar, where the creator of Trigger Happy TV shares his exploits as a globe-trotting seeker of dangerous travel spots, from North Korea to Chernobyl.

For classic comedy lovers, The Navy Lark sails in on Mon 16 Mar with three actors and a microphone recreating three episodes of the classic radio comedy. On Tue 24 Mar, the highly acclaimed Dad's Army Radio Show recreates the nation's favourite comedy, including the voices of over 25 characters and lots of sound effects, using the skills of just two actors and microphones! Comedy legends Cannon and Ball bring their magical, unique brand of humour to The Epstein on Thu 26 March, recreating their most famous routines and hosting an audience Q&A and we round out the month of laughter cabaret style on Sat 28 Mar, as larger than life La Voix: The UK's Funniest Red Head dazzles audiences with her incredible voice, natural wit and hilarious diva impersonations - from Cher to Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey to Liza Minnelli.

There's a treat for dance fans on Tue 17 Mar when Ballet Theatre UK presents one of the greatest ballets of all time, the tragically romantic tale of Giselle - a young girl deceived in love, who is left in judgement of the man who betrayed her. This haunting classic is performed by a full Corps de Ballet of 24 international dancers.

There's plenty of theatre entertainment too. Blackpool's legendary Funny Girls hit The Epstein as part of their first ever UK tour on Sat 7 Mar, with a show that sold out so fast they're returning on Sun 24 May. For Drama Lovers, on Wed 18 Mar Arrows & Traps Theatre present The Strange Case of Jekyll & Hyde, a critically acclaimed modern twist to Robert Louis Stevenson's iconic gothic classic, set in the halls of American power. On Thu 19 Mar Play With Fire Productions presents Some Voices by Joe Penhall, writer of hit Netflix series Mindhunter. The play tells the story of a young man with schizophrenia trying to re-assimilate following a stint in a psychiatric hospital

There's plenty of music throughout the month too. On Sun 8 Mar enjoy a feast of 70s and 80s Scandinavian hits courtesy of ABBA Forever. On Sat 21 Mar, This is Merseybeat celebrates the '60s sounds of Liverpool and on Fri 27 Mar Fleetwood Bac recreate the sound, look, mystical atmosphere and on-stage chemistry of Fleetwood Mac's classic 'Rumours' line-up.

Two of music's biggest names close the month. One of the biggest selling bands of the '60s arrives on Sun 29 Mar in the form of Herman's Hermits: 55th Anniversary Tour, performing from their 23 Hit Singles, 10 Hit Albums, 3 Major Movies and over 75 Million records worldwide. On Mon 30 Mar singer/songwriter Graham Gouldman: Heart Full of Songs, performs his many 10cc hits in their simplest form, acoustically.

SHOW LISTINGS:

JOSIE LONG: TENDER

Date: Thu 5 Mar

Time: 8pm

Tickets: £17

PHILLY PHILLY WANG WANG (SELLING FAST)

Date: Fri 6 Mar

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £16

FUNNY GIRLS (SOLD OUT)

Date: Sat 7 Mar

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: Standard: £24, Concessions: £22

ABBA FOREVER

Date: Sun 8 Mar

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: Standard: £24, Concessions: £22

ALEXEI SAYLE LIVE

Date: Tue 10 - Sat 14 Mar

Time: 8.00pm

Tickets: Standard: £23.50, Concession: £18.50

IRISH ANNIE'S

Date: Sun 15 Mar

Time: 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Tickets: £20

THE NAVY LARK

Date: Mon 16 Mar

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: Standard: £21, Concession: £19

GISELLE

Date: Tue 17 Mar

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: Standard £17, Concession £15

THE STRANGE CASE OF JEKYLL & HYDE

Date: Wed 18 Mar

Time: 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Tickets: Standard: £18, Concession: £16

SOME VOICES

Date: Thu 19 - Fri 20 Mar

Time: 8:00pm

Tickets: Standard: £16, Concession: £14

THIS IS MERSEYBEAT

Date: Sat 21 Mar

Time: 8:00pm

Tickets: Standard: £16, Concession: £14

ARABELLE WEIR: DOES MY MUM LOOM BIG IN THIS?

Date: Sun 22 Mar

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: Standard: £19, Concession: £17

PHIL WINSTON THEATRE WORKS PRESENTS FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY

Date: Mon 23 Mar

Time: 8:00pm

Tickets: Standard £18, Concession £11

DAD'S ARMY RADIO SHOW

Date: Tue 24 Mar

Time: 2.00pm & 7:30pm

Tickets: Standard: £18, Concession: £16

DOM JOLY'S HOLIDAY SNAPS: TRAVEL AND COMEDY IN THE DANGER ZONE

Date: Wed 25 Mar

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £19

AN AUDIENCE WITH CANNON & BALL

Date: Thu 26 Mar

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: VIP: £25.00, Standard: £19.00

FLEETWOOD BAC

Date: Fri 27 Mar

Time: 8:00pm

Tickets: £21

LA VOIX: THE UK'S FUNNIEST RED HEAD

Date: Sat 28 Mar

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: Standard £22, Concession £20

HERMAN'S HERMITS: 55TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Date: Sun 29 Mar

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: £25

10CC'S GRAHAM GOULDMAN & HEART FULL OF SONGS

Date: Mon 30 Mar

Time: 8:00pm

Tickets: £27

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

*Subject to booking fee. All prices include a £1 per ticket venue restoration levy

For more details check out www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk and join our mailing list. Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/EpsteinTheatre and twitter @EpsteinTheatre.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You