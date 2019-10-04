The Epstein Theatre Announces October Lineup

The Epstein Theatre has plenty of action-packed live entertainment this October featuring a fantastic selection of theatre productions to the finest in live music and comedy.

Highlights include 2 Liverpool premieres - country musical comedy Achy Breaky Bride and psychological thriller Blood Runs Deep; the return of Caz 'n' Britney in acclaimed show Scottie Road; and a new series of musical theatre shows Matinee Musical Classics and Music of The Night.

Music fans are in for a treat as the month kicks off with tributes to Bobby Darrin and Take That!

Mack The Knife: The Bobby Darrin Story looks at the life of Walden Robert Cassotto, better known as Bobby Darin on Friday 4 October. Starring Asa Murphy, it is packed with all of Darin's classic hits, backed by a live swinging band.

As Take That celebrate over 25 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as the ultimate tribute act with their best show yet, and are returning to the Epstein on Saturday 5 October after their smash-hit 2018 show.

The music continues on Sunday 20 October as Absolute Opera in association with Bill Elms present a double-bill in the first of a new series of must-see musical theatre shows starring Liverpool based internationally acclaimed classical Tenor, Roy Locke.

Matinee Musical Classics celebrates the very best West End and Broadway musicals and features the most iconic classic musical theatre hits of all time. Promising an afternoon of sing-along classics from theatre's golden age it includes iconic operatic masterpieces such as Nessun Dorma, to the timeless classics of the great Nat King Cole, to Dean Martin's That's Amore. The show will include special guest star Emma Dears.

Whilst Music Of The Night is a spectacular evening of the best loved West End and Broadway musicals including Les Misérables, West Side Story, The Lion King and of course The Phantom Of The Opera. Featuring special guest star Olivia Brereton.

October sees not one, but two comedy-musicals come to the Epstein!

Following previous sell-out runs, Caz 'n' Britney are back after a five-year stint with their highly acclaimed show Scottie Road - The Musical on Sunday 6 October! The hilarious, epic misadventure chronicles two pasty scoffing, pyjama wearing Scouse birds and their life-changing musical journey from Primark to prison.

The brand-new juke box country musical Achy Breaky Bride is here for its Liverpool premiere from Wed 9- Sat 19 Oct. This hilarious new musical comedy includes all your favourite classic country hits to sing along and features a stellar, all-star cast including Radio City's Leanne Campbell; Brookside and Benidorm's Philip Olivier; Liverpool favourite Lindzi Germain; The X Factor's David Heath; and Rita, Sue and Bob Too! star Olivia Sloyan.

Stand up comedy is also on the bill this month with two shows guaranteed to have audiences rolling in the aisles.

On Thursday 24 and Friday 25 October, viral comedy sensations Farmer Michael and Kathleen present an evening of satire, football chat, music, madness, and carefully crafted chaos in The Full Irish. With topics from Donald Trump to Caitlyn Jenner, Leo Varadkar to Lady Gaga, expect carefully crafted chaos that only they can master!

Britain's Got Talent winner Lee Ridley aka The Lost Voice Guy brings his unique comedy stylings to the Epstein on Sunday 27 October. Lee is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid. His cutting-edge material combines the political and personal with razor-sharp observations about disability and daily life.

Follow the yellow brick road and discover all the wonders of Oz on Monday 21 October as Ballet Theatre UK return with their ballet adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. Set to a classical score which brings the story to life, this production is family friendly and is the perfect way to introduce children to the classical ballet.

Sat 26 Oct brings Austentatious: The Improvised Jane Austen Novel, an improvised comedy play starring a cast of the country's quirkiest comic performers here for one night only. Each show the cast conjures up a brand new 'lost' Jane Austen novel based on nothing more than a title suggested by the audience.

Bringing the month to a spooktacular end and just in time for Halloween is the acclaimed psycholgical thriller Blood Runs Deep from Tue 29 - Sat 2 November. Following its sell-out pilot production at the Unity Theatre in 2018 this gripping production from Break A Leg Productions in association with Bill Elms and starring Blue singer and actor Antony Costa is guaranteed to have audiences on the edge of their seats.





