The Epstein Theatre Announces January Lineup

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre is seeing in the new year with an action-packed month of theatre entertainment, live music, tributes and classic comedy, including live acoustic music from Turin Brakes, a celebration of the musical talents of The Carpenters, The Eagles, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Elvis and the return of Phoenix Nights' paranomal sensation Clinton Baptiste!

The Epstein Theatre's hit panto, Cinderella plays to packed houses and breaking box office records, until Sun 5 Jan, starring Emmerdale's Sammy Winward as Cinderella, Benidorm's Crissy Rock and Brookside's Sarah White as the Ugly Sisters, Shameless' Warren Donnelly as Lord Dandini, Andrew Geater as Prince Charming, Samantha Palin as the Fairy Godmother and Lewis Devine as Buttons.

And the panto fun doesn't end there. On Sun 19 Jan, Tread Theatre presents their annual family pantomime Dick Whittington, written by former Hollyoaks actor Helen Noble and directed and choreographed by former West End Star, Graham Tudor.

January brings an eclectic mix of music, starting on Thu 16 Jan when London 4-piece indie band Turin Brakes hit The Epstein Theatre as part of their UK acoustic tour. celebrating 20 years, 7 top 40 singles and 6 top 40 albums.

The following evening - Fri 17 Jan - Soul Train steams into Liverpool with a fine feast of soulful gems, harking back to the days when the dance floor was king. This feel good show features classic hit songs by Stevie Wonder, the Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston and many more.

On Sat 18 Jan, immerse yourself in an enchanting evening featuring the musical brilliance of Richard and Karen Carpenter with Carpenters Gold. All of their chart-topping hits are featured from Close To You, Top of the World, We've Only Just Begun, Goodbye to Love, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know and Only Yesterday.

Desperado: History of The Eagles brings the musical highlights of The Eagles on Sat 25 Jan. The show features songs from their beginnings to their final album, including Long Road Out of Eden and the classic Hotel California.

We Three Kings of Rock 'N' Roll rounds out the month of music on Sun 26 Jan with a celebration of the Music of Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley. Marc Robinson, Darren Page and Paul Molloy present an evening of classic hits including Peggy Sue, True Love Ways, I Drove All Night, Pretty Woman, Teddy Bear and Shake Rattle & Roll. It's an evening not to be missed!

For comedy fans we have Phoenix Nights comedy treasure Clinton Bamptiste in The Paranormalist Returns on Thu 23 Jan. Starring Alex Lowe, join paranomal sensation Clinton on a hilarious yet touching journey through his life, out the other side and beyond the Celestial Curtains. He gives readings to the audience, offers advice from beyond the grave, predicts your future and tells you about your past and all manner of spooky stuff an' that. Tickets are selling so fast that, due to popular demand, Clinton returns for a second show on Sunday 17 May 2020.

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

