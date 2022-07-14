The ENO Announces Puccini's LA BOHEME in Concert at Fairfield Halls, Croydon

The English National Opera (ENO) announces a concert of Giacomo Puccini's classic opera La bohème, this August at Fairfield Halls in Croydon, South London.

Every ticket in the world-class 1,802-seat Concert Hall will be priced at £5.

One of the best-loved and most famous operas in the world, La bohème tells of Parisian poet Rodolfo's doomed love for seamstress Mimì, sung in English as part of the ENO's mission to make opera accessible to the widest possible audience.

Recently redeveloped, Fairfield Halls is home to arts, entertainment and community events in the heart of Croydon, recently selected as the London Borough of Culture for 2023.

Opened by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother in 1962, this historic London venue has hosted performances from iconic acts including David Bowie, Pink Floyd, The Beatles and the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Minutes from East Croydon Station, the venue is 20 minutes by train from Central London.

Tickets are on general sale from Thursday 14 July at 1pm via: www.eno.org/whats-on/la-boheme-fairfield-halls-2022/