The Cause / Costa Del Tottenham Announce Summer Music Programme

The current talent booked includes DJ's such as Ejeca, Barely Legal, Fabio, Voigtmann, Ivan Smagghe, Sean Johnston, and more!

The new outdoor socially distanced space at The Cause aptly named Costa Del Tottenham features events taking place every Wednesday to Sunday. Radio partnerships include Rinse FM and Threads Radio who'll programme regular events between them. The current talent booked includes DJ's such as Ejeca, Barely Legal, Fabio, Voigtmann, Ivan Smagghe, Sean Johnston, Matt Jam Lamont, Hamish & Toby, Silverlining and Johnny Aux (Paranoid London). Having launched last month, Costa Del Tottenham has quickly become one of London's hottest destinations for music lovers in the current climate. Having been fortunate enough to takeover several new outdoor spaces, the project has quickly grown to offer multiple different offerings every day.

Thursdays will alternate between Rinse FM and loyal drum & bass regulars of The Cause Engage Audio who will be providing a more liquid sound to suit the terrace. Line-ups are to be confirmed.



Fridays and Saturday evenings are programmed in-house and feature friends and family of The Cause vibe. This Friday (14th Aug) sees Voigtmann and Robert James go head to head for six hours, whilst Saturday sees fast-rising star Eliza Rose headline. Other highlights include Grainger & Kiara Scuro, Ivan Smagghe b2b Body Hammers Scott Fraser, Silverlining, Hamish & Toby, Johnny Aux (Paranoid London), Ejeca, Barely Legal and the summer closing weekend with Sean Johnston (Sept 25th) and Matt Jam Lamont (Sept 26th).



Saturday daytimes feature a host of promoters including a UKG Brunch party with Scott Garcia, Masterstepz & MC Kie, Back To '95 with Norris Da Boss Windross, Rat Pack, Elizabeth Troy & Mc Creed. DNB Big BBQ with Fabio, Bryan Gee, Kenny Ken, MC Fearless and friends of The Cause 'Warm Up'.

Sundays in August are hosted by Recess and already fully sold out, whilst September brings 90's hip hop from Supa Dupa Fly, WetYourSelf / Fabric residents Jacob Husley & Peter Pixzel, Tottenham bootleg hero Sports Banger, and a very special summer closing party yet to be announced.



Costa Del Tottenham is the outside area attached to one of London's beloved clubs The Cause. Since opening in April 2018 it has become one of London's most respected venues. It has raised over £100,000 for various charities. The Cause was nominated in 2018 for DJ Mag's 'Best of British' awards for the UK's best small club, before winning a coveted award for 'innovation and excellence' a year later in the 2019 edition. The club has fought off several closures, yet last month was given the good news that it would stay open until late 2021, if not later.



All tickets are available at costadeltottenham.co.uk and as only one of a very few London venues able to operate right now, tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You