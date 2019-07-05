The Bureau Of Untold Stories Launches National UK Tour

The intrepid inspectors of 'The Bureau Of Untold Stories' will head to a number of cities across the United Kingdom to launch an investigation into the world's missing stories as part of their 2019 national tour.

The family friendly production follows the escapades of two detectives as they attempt to track down a notorious criminal mastermind, known simply as The Eraser. Using outrageous accents, live sound effects, some unconventional storytelling skills, and the ridiculous suggestions and ideas of the Bureau's newest recruits; the audience, 'The Bureau Of Untold Stories' sees performers Sean and Hollie Bryan create a series of entirely original tales throughout the sixty minute duration of the piece.

"The show blends a narrative driven plot with entirely improvised stories that are created from the amazing ideas our young audience members have," says creator and performer Sean Bryan. "Their imaginations are incredibly creative, and we want to help children harness that creativity, and inspire them to share their own stories in their own unique style."

Described by the Winchester Discovery Centre as the 'masters of innovative, interactive and improvised children's theatre' producers Brymore Productions are expanding upon their small 2018 tour of 'The Bureau Of Untold Stories' with more dates and cities across the UK in 2019, and from September will also launch their first international tour of the piece in Europe and Australia. A selection of stories from each performance are also recorded and preserved via an accompanying podcast, which enables audience members from around the world, who may not be able to attend a live performance, to tune in and be inspired by the production.

Whilst entertaining for all ages 'The Bureau Of Untold Stories' also aims to encourage a greater love and enjoyment of reading and writing, especially from children, which has proven to be a timely goal for the production. Recent research by the National Literacy Trust into literacy and life expectancy has shown the impact a lack of strong literacy skills has on the health and wellbeing of children and adults, especially in areas with serious literacy challenges, and that an enjoyment of reading sees benefits not only in the classroom but in general mental wellbeing.

"It's so important to us that children from all backgrounds have access to quality art that can challenge and inspire them, and to have this kind of work supported by theatres across the country has been wonderful." says co-creator Hollie Bryan who is looking forward to being on the road with the show.

'The Bureau Of Untold Stories' visits Barking, Rugby, Morecambe, Sheffield and Stoke-On-Trent across July before taking part in the Exeter Fringe Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. For more information, dates and tickets visit www.brymoreproductions.com

CLOUT! Festival, Barking

3pm, Saturday 6 July 2019

Unit 46, Vicarage Field Shopping Centre,

Ripple Road, Barking IG11 8DQ

Rugby Festival Of Culture

2:30pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019

Macready Theatre

Rugby CV22 5DA

Free craft from 1:30pm

Morecambe Fringe

1:00pm Sunday, July 14, 2019

Alt-Space

21c Yorkshire St.

Morecambe, LA3 1QE

Sheffield

2:00pm & 7:30pm Friday July 19-Saturday July 20, 2019

The Local Theatre

24-26 Snig Hill,

Sheffield S3 8NB

Creative writing workshops at 3:00pm both days

Stoke-On-Trent

2:30pm, Friday July 26, 2019

Potteries Museum & Art Gallery

Bethesda St,

Stoke-on-Trent ST1 3DW

Exeter Fringe Festival

2:00pm Thursday August 1-Friday August 2, 2019

Barnfield Theatre

Barnfield Rd,

Exeter EX1 1SN

Bransgore

2:30pm, Monday August 5, 2019

Bransgore Village Hall

116 Burley Rd, Bransgore,

Christchurch BH23 8AY

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

11:00am daily Monday 12 August - Sunday 18 August, 2019

The Museum Of Childhood

42 High Street

Edinburgh EH1 1TG





