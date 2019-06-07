The Big House Announces Extension Of BULLET TONGUE RELOADED

The Big House today announces week-long extension, due to popular demand, of the critically acclaimed Bullet Tongue Reloaded, a promenade piece through the charity's new building in Islington, until Saturday 22 June.

Written by Andrew Day and Sonya Hale, the production tackles the topic of County Lines and was developed with a young cast many of whom are directly affected by this issue. Chilling, moving and exhilarating Bullet Tongue Reloaded submerges the audience in the underworld of county lines drug dealing, where teenagers fight for status, wealth, love, survival, and the simple right to be heard.

The Big House is a place where people who may have given up on themselves gain the skills and confidence to turn their lives around. It works with care leavers and marginalised young people who are at a high risk of social exclusion and provides a platform for them to participate in the making of theatre and to have their voices heard. It uses drama and long-term support to inspire members and to facilitate personal growth. The Big House recognises the vulnerability of care leavers as well as their talents, hopes and dreams. Through the use of theatre, the development of life and employment skills and therapeutic intervention, The Big House nurtures a relationship of trust with its membership to work on behavioural and emotional problems. By tackling these fundamental needs it unleashes their members' creative potential and builds core skills to help them manage the stressful complexities of taking up a positive role in the community and to make better informed decisions.

Established in November 2012, The Big House has gone from start-up to award-winning charity in under three years, delivering nine productions: Phoenix, Babylon, Politrix, The Realness, Electric, Knife Edge, Brixton Rock, Phoenix Rising and Loose Lips. It is the only theatre company in the UK which works with at-risk care leavers, using theatre to transform lives combined with long term support, psychotherapy and the teaching of life and employment skills. In 2014 TBH was awarded the 'Born to Be' Award from the Centre for Social Justice in recognition of its impact. It is the youngest charity to ever win this prestigious award. The charity has received several Off West End nominations for its productions and won an award for Phoenix Rising performed in a car park underneath Smithfield Meat Market.

None of the casts at The Big House are auditioned to be part of this process but are assessed on the basis of need.

https://thebighouse.uk.com/





