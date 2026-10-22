THOU SHALT SIT THE F*** DOWN to Play Kingshead Theatre

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BE WRY Productions will present Thou Shalt Sit The Fuck Down a queer fringe comedy about economic disparity, mental health, and putting up with absolutely everything for the sake of the tip. Written and performed by Ben Everett Riley, the production is directed by Ryan Graham Hinds. The performance will take place on 8th November at 7:00pm at the Kingshead Theatre.

Following a sold-out run at Lambeth Fringe and a successful week run at the Bread and Roses in June and the London Queer Fringe Festival in July, Thou Shalt Sit The F*** Down returns as a chaotic, filthy and tumultuous dive into the world of children's entertainment, mental health, and the absurd expectations placed on those who perform for a living.

Funny, messy, and just a little bit dangerous, the show blends sharp writing with a strong central performance to explore who we perform for, and what it costs to keep the show

going: Will is not just a professional. He is the professional. Booked every weekend. Rarely phased by anything, Special requests? Piece of cake. And he stays primed and raring to go by religiously following his '10 commandments'. But when his boss makes him train up a gorgeous twinky newbie, the rulebook gets thrown out the window, and Will finds his firm routine isn't as rock solid as he thought... Loosely based on real experiences, 'Thou Shalt Sit The F*** Down' is a filthy, queer comedy featuring Australian daddies, pretentious kids, and, of course, bubbles (because everyone loves bubbles).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 13 Hrs 30 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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