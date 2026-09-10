Jade Anouka and More Will Lead TELL ME STRAIGHT//AGGY at Kings Head Theatre

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Following runs at Park Theatre earlier this year, SH Productions and telling tales bring Paul Bradshaw's dynamic double bill, tell me straight // aggy, to the King's Head Theatre this autumn. Exploring the chaos of contemporary dating, desire and creative ambition, the two plays offer candid, funny and emotionally honest portraits of modern queer life in London.

Multi-award winning writer Paul Bradshaw (tell me straight, Park Theatre, King's Head Theatre and Chiswick Playhouse) will star in tell me straight, alongside Elliott Rogers (This Kind Of Rain, Royal Court Theatre; Julie, National Theatre). tell me straight is a fast-paced, coming-of-adulthood play about sexuality, desire and the uncertainty of modern relationships. The production follows HIM, a thirty something gay man whose long line of romantic fumbles have one thing in common, they are all straight. Sick of HIM's nonsense, best friend Dani, voiced by Jade Anouka (Dune Prophecy HBO, c*ckWest End) insists he should fix up and 'find an actual gay man, who likes actual gay men!' Following this, HIM embarks on a 30-day detox from alcohol, fast food and sex, in a bid to avoid distractions…but straight men are like buses.

Completing the double bill, aggy stars Jean-Luke Worrell (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Lyric Theatre; A Strange Loop, Barbican Centre), screen-star Matthew Jordan (Geek Girl, Netflix; The Phoenician Scheme, Focus Features) and reprising their role of Rex is newcomer Jack Gittins. Exploring privilege, race and gender, the bold one-act play asks urgent questions about art and who gets to make it. Set within a relationship under pressure, aggy follows Lawrence and Mahlik as they prepare to move in together. When Mahlik suggests that Lawrence adopt an alter ego to advance his career, the experiment quickly takes on a life of its own.

Writer and performer Paul Bradshaw will also co-direct aggy, alongside Imogen Frances (Barrier(s), Birmingham Rep, Manchester Home, Camden Peoples Theatre), who will lead on direction for tell me straight. The double bill is produced by SH Productions (OFFIE Winner 2026; LOOP, All The Happy Things, SOHO and Bangers, Arcola Theatre and UK tour.), led by Steph Hartland. The company works across plays and musicals with a focus on bold contemporary storytelling and accessibility, including integrated captioning, BSL and audio description, as well as community-led engagement work.

The creative team also includes Olivier Award winning set and Costume Designer Damien Stanton (Invasive Species, King's Head Theatre; Bury The Hatchet, Pleasance Edinburgh & Southwark Playhouse), lighting designer Cheng Keng (OFFIE Winner 2026; LOOP, Theatre503; Going For Gold, Park Theatre), sound designer Eamonn O'Dwyer (BBTA winner 2025; All The Happy Things, Soho Theatre & UK tour; Troilus & Cressida, Shakespeare's Globe) and video designer Matt Powell (The Lightning Thief UK tour; Little Shop of Horrors, Sheffield Crucible).

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