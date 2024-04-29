THERE WAS AN OLD LADY WHO SWALLOWED A FLY Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new adaptation of a favourite nursery rhyme will entertain young people at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this half-term.

First written as a song in 1953, There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly was a chart-topping hit for singer and actor Burl Ives before being adapted into a best- selling book by Pam Adams a few years later.

This version, found in schools, nurseries and homes across the world is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary and to mark the occasion best-selling children's author Steven Lee (How The Koala Learnt To Hug, Don't Dribble On The Dragon, I Spy With My Little Eye) has turned this hugely popular tale into a magical musical stage show written especially for little ones to enjoy with their parents.

Steven says: “The book was a favourite of my children and reading it to them reminded me how much I had loved it when my grandmother read it to me.”

“For those who like my original work, rest assured that I've popped in some of my own suitably silly twists, in keeping with the charming nonsense of the rhyme.”

There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly can be seen at the SJT at 2.30pm on Tuesday 28 May. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.

