THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR Nibbles His Way to Parr Hall

The timeless tale of the Very Hungry Caterpillar is celebrating its 50th anniversary by delighting audiences at Parr Hall. The story, written by author and illustrator Eric Carle, has charmed generations of readers since it was first published in 1969, selling more than 43 million copies worldwide.

Eric's well-known books captivate readers with his iconic colourful hand-painted tissue paper illustrations and distinctively simple stories. As a result, generations of children have been introduced to a bigger, brighter world, and to their first experience of reading itself. Now the classic has made its way off the page and onto the stage.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the critically-acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Showfeatures a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets in a faithful adaptation of four of Eric Carle's stories: Brown Bear, Brown Bear; 10 Little Rubber Ducks; The Very Lonely Firefly; and of course, the star of the show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The show will run on Sunday 21 July 2019, at 12.30pm and 3pm,. Tickets are £10/£12/£40. The 10th ticket will be free. There are now only a few tickets remaining for the show on Sunday 21 July; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





