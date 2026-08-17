THE TRIAL OF ROMEO OSCAR to Open at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

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Rehearsals are underway for the Stephen Joseph Theatre's production of Alan Ayckbourn's new play The Trial of Romeo Oscar, running September 4–October 3, 2026.

Ayckbourn will direct his latest work, with a cast featuring Elizabeth Boag, Frances Marshall, Russell Richardson, Richard Stacey, Leigh Symonds, Hayden Wood and Olivia Woolhouse.

Set in the year 2194, when humanity has scattered across the solar system and everyday life on Earth has radically changed, the play centers on preparations for a landmark legal case.

Romeo Oscar, a military-issue android, has been accused of murder and will become the first non-human to be tried in a court of law. With the circumstances surrounding the incident unclear, the evidence polarizing and the selection of an impartial jury proving difficult, the resulting courtroom drama examines the question of what it means to be human.

"When you reach my age, you really only have the choice as a writer of either looking back or moving forward," Ayckbourn said. "At the moment, I'm sort of swinging between past and future with each play. But where we're going, particularly with AI, is always interesting."

He continued, "I don't think it's a bad thing. Look at Shakespeare, he went into complete fantasy and was none the worse for that!"

The production is designed by Kevin Jenkins, with lighting design by Mark "Tigger" Johnson. Ernest Acquah serves as associate sound designer, Julia Perry-Mook is wardrobe supervisor and Sarah Hughes CDG is casting director.

Following its Scarborough engagement, The Trial of Romeo Oscar will tour to the Victoria Wood Theatre in Bowness-on-Windermere from October 13–17 and the New Vic in Newcastle-under-Lyme from October 21–31.

The Trial of Romeo Oscar runs September 4–October 3 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, with a press performance September 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the theatre's box office.

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