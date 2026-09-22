THE NOISE NEXT DOOR to Bring Improvised Comedy to Scarborough

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Noise Next Door will bring improvised comedy to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 10 October.

Funny stuff, made up on the spot, comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. No gimmicks, no tricks – just the quickest, wittiest improvisers in the UK putting on a show to make you laugh like nobody's business.

The formula is simple: 1) You suggest ANYTHING. 2) The Noise Next Door turn your suggestion into a miniature comedy masterpiece. 3) Laughter. 4) Repeat.

The Noise Next Door are award-winning, twelve-time-sell-out legends of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and have blown audiences away on BBC One, ITV1, Comedy Central, and in comedy clubs and theatres all over the world. Don't miss your chance to see them live.

The Noise Next Door can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Saturday 10 October. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 18 Hrs 40 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming