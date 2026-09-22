THE NOISE NEXT DOOR to Bring Improvised Comedy to Scarborough
The Edinburgh Fringe legends have appeared on BBC One, ITV1, and Comedy Central.
The Noise Next Door will bring improvised comedy to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on 10 October.
Funny stuff, made up on the spot, comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. No gimmicks, no tricks – just the quickest, wittiest improvisers in the UK putting on a show to make you laugh like nobody's business.
The formula is simple: 1) You suggest ANYTHING. 2) The Noise Next Door turn your suggestion into a miniature comedy masterpiece. 3) Laughter. 4) Repeat.
The Noise Next Door are award-winning, twelve-time-sell-out legends of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and have blown audiences away on BBC One, ITV1, Comedy Central, and in comedy clubs and theatres all over the world. Don't miss your chance to see them live.
The Noise Next Door can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Saturday 10 October. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.
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