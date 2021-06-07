THE SNAIL AND THE WHALE Will Be Performed at Theatre Royal Winchester This Month

Tall Stories bring their production of The Snail and the Whale - a play with music inspired by the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler - to Theatre Royal Winchester from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 June.

The audience will join an adventurous young girl and her seafaring father as they reimagine the story of a tiny snail's incredible trip around the world, inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's much-loved picture book.

Longing to see the world, a tiny sea snail hitches a lift on the tail of a great big, grey-blue humpback whale. Together they go on an amazing journey, brought vividly to life through live music, storytelling and lots of laughs - but when the whale gets beached, how will the snail save him?

The Snail and the Whale is a heart-warming adventure for everyone aged four and up, from Tall Stories, the Olivier Award-nominated company that brought The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom to the stage.

Theatre Royal Winchester has put in several measures to make the venue Covid secure, and have been granted use of UK Theatre's See It Safely mark that certifies venues are complying with the latest Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of staff and audiences. Measures in place include the removal of every other row of seats in the auditorium and leaving two empty seats in between each 'audience bubble'. Face masks must be worn in the auditorium by everyone over 11 years unless the customer is exempt. Hand sanitizer stations are in place throughout the building, a one-way system is in place and the venue has increased its cleaning routine throughout and regular disinfects the auditorium, foyer and toilet areas.



The Snail and the Whale will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Friday 18 to Sunday 20 June. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk.