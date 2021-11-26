THE SMEDS AND THE SMOOS Comes to Parr Hall in 2022



A new out-of-this-world story by the creators of The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom is being transformed into a family play and it is landing at Parr Hall in March.

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's award-winning The Smeds and The Smoos is a star-crossed tale of friendship and tolerance.

Tall Stories, the children's theatre specialists with more than 20 years of experience, are inviting families to soar off into space to meet Janet and Bill, a young 'Smed' and 'Smoo' who fall in love.

But on this far-off planet, Smeds and Smoos can't be friends so when the pair zoom off into space together how will their families get them back?

The Smeds and The Smoos will bring music, laughs and a thought-provoking story, all wrapped up in an interplanetary adventure that is suitable for youngsters aged three and above.

It is coming to Parr Hall on Saturday and Sunday, 19 and 20 March.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Parr Hall, said: "We're delighted to be working with Tall Stories to bring this heart-warming family tale to the stage.

"The company have adapted a number of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's well-loved books for the stage and it's always a magical experience for all with even the youngest members of the audience captivated throughout."

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.