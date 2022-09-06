THE SHODYSSEY Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning This Month

Family favourites Assembleth Theatre return with a national tour of The Shodyssey, bringing to life Greek epic The Iliad in their signature silly style. From kings and queens, to Gods and heroes (alongside a few monsters on the way), journey through The Trojan War as it's never been seen before, featuring physical theatre, farce and fast-paced humour for the whole family.

Troy - Something BC. A young bull herder accidently eats a golden apple. Three Goddesses aren't happy. And then 10 years later a city burns. Obviously, a lot happened in between these points and several important things happened before, all of which will be revealed for the first time in a millennium.

The Shodyssey was originally commissioned by New Model Theatre in conjunction with the Barbican Theatre Plymouth for performances in non-traditional spaces in Plymouth, with the aim of making history accessible for all ages. As part of the tour, Assembleth Theatre runs workshops for all ages, covering topics such as comedy acting/writing and the logistics of producing a fringe show.

Plum Grosvenor, Producer at Assembleth Theatre Company said, "The Shodyssey is fun for all the family, taking you on a journey through the Trojan war in a way you've never seen before. From Paris's golden Watermelon to Hercules' twelve accidental labours, this show will have you laughing whether you are 8 or 80".

Assembleth Theatre are a new writing company based out of Plymouth. Having been formed in 2014, they have gone on to have success at several national and international festivals, and produced theatre for a local and national stage. They create shows for all ages, aiming to bring laughter to the heart of the theatre. Using traditional stimuli, from Homer to Shakespeare, they tell stories that are accessible to everyone and can travel anywhere. An integral aim of Assembleth Theatre is to normalise and celebrate disability within the performing arts for audiences. Assembleth have performed in local, regional and national tours. In 2019 the company were named Thrive Associates at the Barbican Theatre, Plymouth.

Tour Dates

8th September Arts Centre Washington

Biddick Lane, Fatfield, Washington, Tyne & Wear, NE38 8AB

Thurs | 7.30pm

£9/£7.50 conc. | www.sunderlandculture.org.uk/events/the-shodyssey/

9th September Alnwick Playhouse, Northumberland

Bondgate Without, Alnwick, Northumberland, NE66 1PQ

Fri | 7.30pm

£14/£10 conc. | alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

10th September Queen's Hall, Hexham

Beaumont Street, Hexham, NE46 3LS

Sat | 7.30pm

£12/£10 conc. | queenshall.co.uk

14th September Brighton Open Air Theatre

Dyke Road Park, Dyke Rd, Hove, BN3 6EH

Wed | 7pm

£12/£10 conc. | brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk

18th September Commercial Wharf, Plymouth

Commercial Wharf, Plymouth, PL4 0LN

Sun | 3pm

Free

15th October Marjon University, Plymouth

Derriford Rd, Plymouth, PL6 8BH

Sat | 3pm & 7.30pm

Price TBC