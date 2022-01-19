THE RED LION Returns to Rehearsals at Bristol Old Vic

Bristol Old Vic's production of The Red Lion goes into rehearsals today as it prepares to make an epic comeback after its postponed run.



Originally due to open in March 2020, it will finally have its press night nearly 2 years after it was postponed just hours before curtain-up, as a consequence of the UK's lockdown.



Following a city-wide call-out to find an aspiring local actor to play the role of emerging footballer 'Jordan', Thomas McGee joins Bristol legend Joe Sims (Broadchurch) and Bristol City icon and actor David Lloyd in Patrick Marber's three-hander, exploring the passions and conflict that run deep in non-league, semi-pro football.



In a world removed from the wealth and television cameras, a non-league team are struggling to make ends meet. So, when a gifted young player arrives out of nowhere, it's the opportunity everyone's been waiting for. For the kit man, Yates, this brilliant player will restore the declining fortunes of the whole team. But the ambitious manager, Kidd, is determined to make him his own...



Director Ed Viney said:

"The cast are just thrilled to be getting the chance to finally share this brilliant play with Bristol. It feels like we've been awarded a last minute penalty and we're determined to make the most of it!"



Speaking back in 2020, Joe Sims said about the production:

"I wanted to be involved in theatre that genuinely attracts the interests of people that might not ordinarily go or think it's not for them. We have tens of thousands of people who watch City, Rovers and loads of semi-pro teams weekly and they're the people I want to bring to the theatre. So to people not used to coming to the theatre or indeed people who've not been before, I say this play is more Bristolian than the Suspension Bridge! I promise, you're in the right place, you're in the right hands, and I promise you a proper good night!"

Performances run 3-19 February at The Weston Studio. Learn more at www.bristololdvic.org.uk.

