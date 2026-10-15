THE NUTCRACKER Will Tour UK and Bahamas

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New English Ballet Theatre will present their production of The Nutcracker, on UK tour from October 30th 2026 to January 10th 2027.

NEBT founder and Artistic Director Karen Pilkington-Miksa MBE: “Last year we piloted our interpretation of The Nutcracker to critical acclaim and sold-out performances across the board. With elegant costumes, a sparkling libretto and meticulous choreography by NEBT's award-winning Associate Choreographer, Valentino Zucchetti, it was wonderful to see audiences respond so enthusiastically to the production.

“This season New English Ballet Theatre celebrates its 15th anniversary, and what better way to mark this milestone than with our largest tour to date! Our team of exceptional dancers and creatives will delight audiences around the UK before travelling to Nassau in the Bahamas for the Christmas season. In January 2027, we'll make our debut at Chichester Festival Theatre.

“An important part of this tour is making ballet feel accessible and welcoming to everyone. Wherever possible, we'll host masterclasses with our partner theatres and create opportunities for local children to become involved in the production. We want young people to experience the magic of The Nutcracker from all angles.”

Tour Dates

October 30th Rickmansworth, Watersmeet www.watersmeet.co.uk

November 3rd, 4th Lichfield, Garrick www.lichfieldgarrick.com

November 8th Tewkesbury, Roses Theatre www.rosestheatre.org

November 25th-28th Sevenoaks, Stag Theatre www.stagsevenoaks.co.uk two shows on November 26th and 28th

December 11th-13th and 16th-19th London, LAMDA Sainsbury Theatre www.lamda.ac.uk

December 22nd to 28th NASSAU, BAHAMAS, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Hotel

January 6th-10th Chichester Festival Theatre www.cft.org.uk all 7.30pm; January 9th at 2.30pm and 6pm

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 35 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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