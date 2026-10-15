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THE NUTCRACKER Will Tour UK and Bahamas

Choreographed by Valentino Zucchetti, the production marks NEBT's 15th anniversary with its largest tour to date.

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THE NUTCRACKER Will Tour UK and Bahamas

New English Ballet Theatre will present their production of The Nutcracker, on UK tour from October 30th 2026 to January 10th 2027.

NEBT founder and Artistic Director Karen Pilkington-Miksa MBE: “Last year we piloted our interpretation of The Nutcracker to critical acclaim and sold-out performances across the board. With elegant costumes, a sparkling libretto and meticulous choreography by NEBT's award-winning Associate Choreographer, Valentino Zucchetti, it was wonderful to see audiences respond so enthusiastically to the production.

“This season New English Ballet Theatre celebrates its 15th anniversary, and what better way to mark this milestone than with our largest tour to date! Our team of exceptional dancers and creatives will delight audiences around the UK before travelling to Nassau in the Bahamas for the Christmas season. In January 2027, we'll make our debut at Chichester Festival Theatre.

“An important part of this tour is making ballet feel accessible and welcoming to everyone. Wherever possible, we'll host masterclasses with our partner theatres and create opportunities for local children to become involved in the production. We want young people to experience the magic of The Nutcracker from all angles.”

Tour Dates

October 30th Rickmansworth, Watersmeet www.watersmeet.co.uk
November 3rd, 4th Lichfield, Garrick www.lichfieldgarrick.com
November 8th Tewkesbury, Roses Theatre www.rosestheatre.org
November 25th-28th Sevenoaks, Stag Theatre www.stagsevenoaks.co.uk two shows on November 26th and 28th
December 11th-13th and 16th-19th London, LAMDA Sainsbury Theatre www.lamda.ac.uk
December 22nd to 28th NASSAU, BAHAMAS, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Hotel
January 6th-10th Chichester Festival Theatre www.cft.org.uk all 7.30pm; January 9th at 2.30pm and 6pm

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