Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman

Performances run Tuesday April 4th to Friday April 7th.

Mar. 21, 2023  

THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman

Trapped in the memoires of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been.

As they reminisce, their younger sister Ada looks to re-ignite Breda and Clara's spirits, and resurrect the smallest glimmer of love and hope in their remote fishing village home.

A virtuoso, absurdist fable of the debilitating effects of small-town life, Enda Walsh's stunning play won an Edinburgh Fringe First Award in 2008 and confirmed him as one of Ireland's most distinctive and dynamic writers of the modern era.

Marking the debuts of both Emma Jordan and Enda Walsh at The Gate Theatre, this critically acclaimed production is currently running in Dublin until Saturday, April 1st.

It will then tour to The Everyman, Cork from Tuesday, April 4th to Friday, April 7th.

Tickets for the Gate performances can be purchased from gatetheatre.ie. Tickets for Everyman performances can be purchased from everymancork.com.




THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera Norths Spring Season Photo
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga. 
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Would you trade five years of your life for the perfect body? A brand-new play coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month asks audiences this question and tells the story of one woman who is prepared to do just that.
Joy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Photo
Joy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Stage The Annual Pantomime
Newly formed production company, Joy Productions, led by producer Julie Clare and co-producer Chuchu Nwagu have entered into a five-year partnership with the newly refurbished Grade II listed Broadway in Catford to programme their annual pantomime for the coming five years.
Claire Cunninghams THANK YOU VERY MUCH Will Embark on Tour Photo
Claire Cunningham's THANK YOU VERY MUCH Will Embark on Tour
National Theatre of Scotland and Manchester International Festival (MIF) in association with Claire Cunningham Projects and Kunstenfestivaldesarts have announced the return of pioneering artist Claire Cunningham’s award-winning contemporary dance performance Thank You Very Much, which pulls back the curtain on the glittering world of the tribute artist.

More Hot Stories For You


Bellinger Court Productions In Association With Neil McPherson For The Finborough Theatre Presents THE RETREATBellinger Court Productions In Association With Neil McPherson For The Finborough Theatre Presents THE RETREAT
March 29, 2023

Bellinger Court Productions in association with Neil McPherson for The Finborough Theatre presents THE RETREAT.
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring SeasonTHE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
March 29, 2023

Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga. 
Cast Announced For Fuel, Imaginate, NTS & Northern Stage's World Premiere Protest, PROTESTCast Announced For Fuel, Imaginate, NTS & Northern Stage's World Premiere Protest, PROTEST
March 29, 2023

Producers Fuel, Northern Stage, Imaginate and National Theatre of Scotland have announced the cast for this timely and important new production from award winning Scottish writer Hannah Lavery (Lament for Sheku Bayoh, The Drift, Eavesdropping). 
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph TheatreNew Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
March 29, 2023

Would you trade five years of your life for the perfect body? A brand-new play coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month asks audiences this question and tells the story of one woman who is prepared to do just that.
Joy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Stage The Annual PantomimeJoy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Stage The Annual Pantomime
March 28, 2023

Newly formed production company, Joy Productions, led by producer Julie Clare and co-producer Chuchu Nwagu have entered into a five-year partnership with the newly refurbished Grade II listed Broadway in Catford to programme their annual pantomime for the coming five years.
share