THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman

Trapped in the memoires of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been.

As they reminisce, their younger sister Ada looks to re-ignite Breda and Clara's spirits, and resurrect the smallest glimmer of love and hope in their remote fishing village home.

A virtuoso, absurdist fable of the debilitating effects of small-town life, Enda Walsh's stunning play won an Edinburgh Fringe First Award in 2008 and confirmed him as one of Ireland's most distinctive and dynamic writers of the modern era.

Marking the debuts of both Emma Jordan and Enda Walsh at The Gate Theatre, this critically acclaimed production is currently running in Dublin until Saturday, April 1st.

It will then tour to The Everyman, Cork from Tuesday, April 4th to Friday, April 7th.

Tickets for the Gate performances can be purchased from gatetheatre.ie. Tickets for Everyman performances can be purchased from everymancork.com.