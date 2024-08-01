THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN Returns to Parr Hall as the Show Turns 20

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the UK's most popular touring Motown shows turns 20 today. The Magic of Motown has been seen by millions people since its launch in 2004 and is still a regular part of Parr Hall's programme due to its enduring appeal.

The nostalgic tribute show – returning to Warrington on Saturday, 19 October – includes all the hits, glittering costumes and dazzling dance routines associated with one of the most vibrant and beloved music eras.

Fans will once again be taken down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Diana Ross, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Smokey Robinson and many more.

The show is produced by Entertainers, a company run by father and son team, Michael and James Taylor who were recently listed in The Stage Top 100, a list of the most influential people in the theatre industry.

Michael said “We are thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of The Magic of Motown. Still to this day, The Magic of Motown remains one of our most popular shows, welcoming back audiences time after time. This show celebrates the sound of a generation, and you can expect a very special evening.”

The origins of Motown go back to 1959 in the United States when Berry Gordy Jr formed a record label for soul and popular music and signed legendary artists like Marvin Gaye, the Jackson 5 and Stevie Wonder among many others.

It became a musical movement that was hugely popular worldwide and played an important role in the racial integration of pop music.

The Magic of Motown returns to Parr Hall on Saturday, 19 October, and tickets are on sale now. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/magic-of-motown or call 01925 442345.

