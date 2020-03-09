THE LAST OF THE PELICAN DAUGHTERS Comes to Shoreditch Town Hall

Shoreditch Town Hall today announces the return of award-winning theatre company The Wardrobe Ensemble, with a new show, The Last of the Pelican Daughters, following a successful run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019. Jesse Jones and Tom Brennan direct Sally Cheng (Maya), Tom England (Derren), Emily Greenslade (Granny/Lara), Laurie Jamieson (Dodo), Kerry Lovell (Joy), Jesse Meadows (Storm), James Newton (Luke) and Beatrice Scirocchi (Sage). The production opens at Shoreditch Town Hall from 23 - 27 March, as the only London dates as part of a UK tour.

In folklore, pelican mothers feed their young on their own blood. In 2019, four sisters are trying to divide their mother's house between them.

Joy wants a baby, Storm wants to be seen, Sage just wants to remember and Maya doesn't want anyone to find out her secret. There's a boot load of cheap prosecco, a whole ham from Waitrose and Dodo the yoga instructor boyfriend has made baba ganoush. Mum's presence still seeps through the ceiling and the floors. The Pelican Daughters are home for the last time.

After the success of Education, Education, Education in the West End, The Wardrobe Ensemble grapple with family, inheritance and justice in this comedy about a family trying to come to terms with their mother's death.

In addition, throughout the tour there will be a series of free Intergenerational Workshops led by the company, bringing older and younger people together to talk about the themes of the show: inheritance, money, grief, love and family. The session at Shoreditch Town Hall will run on 25 March 3 - 5pm. To sign up, or for more information please email: emily@thewardrobeensemble.com.

Box Office: 020 7739 6176

www.shoreditchtownhall.com

UK TOUR DATES

Royal & Derngate

Until 7 March 2020

Intergenerational Workshop: 6 March, 3.30pm - 5.30pm

Nuffield Southampton Theatres

17 - 21 March 2020

Intergenerational Workshop: 20 March, 4pm - 6pm



Shoreditch Town Hall

23 - 27 March 2020

Intergenerational Workshop: 25 March, 3pm - 5pm

The Lowry

31 March - 2 April 2020

Intergenerational Workshop: 1 April, 3pm - 5pm



Bristol Old Vic

21 - 25 April 2020

Intergenerational Workshop: 25 April, 3pm - 5pm

Aberystwyth Arts Centre

1 - 2 May 2020





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You