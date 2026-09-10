THE LAST LAUGH to Play Floral Pavilion New Brighton

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The Floral Pavilion has announced that the West End comedy The Last Laugh, arrives to the New Brighton venue next month, playing 6 – 10 October, as part of its autumn programme, with a press performance on Tuesday 6 October.

The Last Laugh is a West End play which imagines three of Britain's all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse, in a dressing room, discussing the secret of life, death, comedy and what it means to be funny… really funny!

Fresh from hit runs in the West End and New York, The Last Laugh brings three of Britain's best-loved comedy legends back to life, with Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle as 'Eric Morecambe', Damian Williams as 'Tommy Cooper' and Simon Cartwright as 'Bob Monkhouse'. Written and directed by ITV's This Morning host, and Wheel of Fortune presenter Paul Hendy, the critically acclaimed comedy imagines the three icons sharing one very unusual dressing room. Warm, sharply observed and packed with nostalgia, the show arrives in New Brighton following its acclaimed international success.

Damian Williams is an award-winning actor and comedian with a career spanning stage and screen, appearing in The Bill, Birds of a Feather, Andy and the Band and Hairspray. Best known for his acclaimed portrayal of Tommy Cooper, which earned him Best Actor at the Southampton International Film Festival, he has also starred in countless farces and touring productions. A celebrated pantomime performer, he has been the resident Dame at Sheffield Lyceum for 17 years and was named Best Pantomime Dame at The Great British Pantomime Awards.

Steve Royle is an award-winning comedian, actor and variety performer from Chorley, Lancashire, whose blend of stand-up, juggling and physical comedy has made him one of the UK's leading live entertainers. A finalist on Britain's Got Talent and winner of Best Comic at the 2025 UK Pantomime Awards, he is also a familiar face from Peter Kay's Car Share, Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere. A veteran of 29 pantomimes and former BBC Radio Lancashire presenter, he continues to headline The Comedy Store, tour internationally and co-host the hit podcast Finding Funnies.

Simon Cartwright is an award-winning actor, impressionist and performer whose career spans stage, screen and comedy. Best known for his acclaimed portrayals of Bob Monkhouse in The Last Laugh and Frankie Howerd in the touring production of Howerd's End, he has also appeared in Toast of London and performed at the Edinburgh Fringe. His screen work has earned Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards at international film festivals.

Completing the cast is Richard Hodder (A Game Called Malice, UK Tour; Accidental Death of An Antichrist, West End) as 'Walking Cover'.

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