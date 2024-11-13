THE LAST DAYS OF LIZ TRUSS? Comes to the White Bear Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oxia Theatre will present the world premiere of The Last Days of Liz Truss? by Greg Wilkinson, directed by Anthony Shrubsall with Emma Wilkinson Wright as Liz Truss and Steve Nallon of Spitting Image as the voice of Margaret Thatcher and others. Performances will take place at the WHITE BEAR THEATRE from 3 - 14 December.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is navigating her last morning at Number 10. But can a fighter ever quit? The Last Days of Liz Truss? is the world premiere of BBC Writers Room Award-nominated writer Greg Wilkinson’s latest play, performed by Emma Wilkinson Wright as Liz and featuring Spitting Image’s Steve Nallon as the voice of Margaret Thatcher (and others). It’s a tragic-comic exploration of the tensions in politics between ambition and ability, vision and reality, going short and playing it long.

Biographies

Emma Wilkinson is a British born, half-Roma actor, and the Artistic Director of twice Off West End award-nominated Oxia Theatre. Alongside her recent 5-star rated one-woman show Rika’s Rooms (Playground Theatre, Off-Comm Award), she featured in the recent BBC Radio 4 production of Assisted with Tamsin Greig and Jude Owusu, and in the TV series Lost Women Spies as Irene Ward. Theatre includes: Billie in The Moral Women (Hen and Chickens), Vermandera in The Changeling (Southwark Playhouse); The Mitford Sisters in The Mitfords (Playground Theatre /EdFringe - Off-Fest nominated); Helen Reed in Secret Thoughts(Omnibus Theatre), Adelaine Hain in The Only White (Chelsea Theatre); JS in Necessary Targets (Southwark Playhouse); Hazel in Patterns (Leicester Curve), Trish in Meal With Friends (White Bear Theatre); Connie in Assisted (Edinburgh Fringe). Emma is represented by Robert Fucilla at Imperial Artists Agency, UK & US. X/Insta @emmamaywright

Steve Nallon is an actor, writer, voice artist and impressionist. He began his career as a stand-up performer on the northern club circuit in the 1970s. After gaining a degree in Drama and English at the University of Birmingham, Steve became a foundering member of the television series Spitting Image, where he provided the voices of many of the programme’s iconic characters including Margaret Thatcher. Steve’s acting credits include Jacque in Carnival (Barbican Theatre), John Bland in Chinese Whispers (Greenwich Theatre), Kenneth Williams in Screaming Queens (Waterloo East), Field Marshall Lord Montgomery and Sir John Gielgud in the documentary comedy In the Life (St James Theatre, now The Other Palace), the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show (Leicester Haymarket) and Roy Barraclough/ Cissie in Cissie and Ada (Lowry and national tour).

Anthony Shrubsall is a freelance director, founder member of And Tomorrow Theatre Company and the Entire Theatre Company and former academic. Theatre direction includes Four Funerals and a Wedding (The Bread and Roses Theatre) Storming, Rika’s Rooms (Playground Theatre - OFFCOMM award), The Only White (Chelsea Theatre) Lear Alone (The Space, Edinburgh - Off West End Award ONCOMM winner and winner Best Director for Scenesaver Awards, Power Luncheon, The Good Dad (Hope Theatre - OFFCOMM nomination Best Director), A Boy Called Porro (Pleasance), Edred The Vampyre (Old Red Lion Theatre), An Absence Of (Old Court, Windsor - winner of the Kenneth Branagh New Writers Award), It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (0ld Joint Stock Theatre, Birmingham) Death of a Hunter (Finborough Theatre - ONCOMM nominee).

Greg Wilkinson is Writer in Residence at Oxia Theatre (www.oxiatheatre.com) - a company seeking to explore vital and urgent issues through original writing and innovative productions. The Last Days of Liz Truss? is his third play. Insomnolent received a table reading from RADA graduates in 2019. Assisted opened the Golden Goose’s Emerge Festival in 2021, was longlisted for the Popcorn/BBC New Writing Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022, and recorded for Radio 4 featuring Tamsin Greig, Jude Owusu and Emma Wilkinson Wright.

Male Arcucci - Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Malena Arcucci is a theatre designer and costume supervisor based in London. She is co-artistic director of Mariana Malena Theatre Company. Design credits include: When You Pass Over My Tomb (Arcola); The Wolf, The Mouse and The Duck (Unicorn), Strangers Like Me (NT Connect and Hackney Shed); The Bit Players (Southwark); Friday Night Love Poem (Zoo Edinburgh); Point of No Return (Actor ’s Centre); La Llorona (Dance City Newcastle); The Two of Us (Theatre Deli); Playing Latinx (Camden People’s Theatre) and various productions in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Producer Sarah Lawrie has been making theatre since 2013. Most recently she produced Good Boy and In Defiance of Gravity (The Space UK/Summerhall, Edfringe), the European premiere of 1979 (Finborough Theatre), Stitches (Hope Theatre), three-time Off West End Award nominated The Quality of Mercy (Courtyard Theatre/EdFringe), The Good Dad (Edinburgh Fringe/Playground Theatre), Shutters: A Lesbian Rock Opera (Omnibus Theatre) and Arts Council funded web series Lear Alone which won Best Series at Off West End’s OnComm Awards 2022.

