THE JUNGLE BOOK Comes to The Cresset Theatre

This February half term the cast of The Jungle Book are coming to a theatre near you.

Based on the popular children's book by Rudyard Kipling, this fast-paced retelling will keep audiences on the edge of their seats in this crazy adventure through the deep, dark depths of the jungle where you'll be laughing and singing along to this live action family adventure as Bagheera watches over Mowgli and Baloo, ensuring they don't come into too much trouble by the powerful jungle leader Sheer Khan and his sidekick Kaa.

X Factor star Sam Lavery leads the cast as Kaa The Snake, with Danny Rogers as Baloo, Ryan Taylor as Sheer Khan, Gareth Brighton as Bagheera, Beccy Lane as Mowgli and Louis Rayneau as King Louie and are joined by choreographers Lucy Parry and Lorna Gordon.

Director Jamie Jones says; "Rudyard Kipling's timeless classic has remained popular throughout generations, partly due to adaptations for film and other media's, but mainly because of its morals. We are thrilled to be bringing this brand new, fresh and exciting production to life on stage with lots of dazzling costumes, toe-tapping musical numbers, fabulous dance routines and much, much more. This musical adaptation of The Jungle Book joins Mowgli and his friends on a timeless, thrilling adventure, as we go deep in the depths of the Indian Jungle!"

Catch the show live at The Cresset Theatre, Peterborough on Sunday 16th February, The Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe on Monday 17th February, The Broadway Theatre, Barking on Tuesday 18th February, The Camberley Theatre on Wednesday 19th February, The Victoria Halls, Bolton on Saturday 22nd February and The Tivoli Theatre, Aberdeen on Sunday 1st march 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You