THE HOMECOMING Visits Theatre Royal Brighton This May

Full casting is announced for Harold Pinter's Tony Award-winning masterpiece, The Homecoming, directed by actor and director Jamie Glover, it visits Theatre Royal Brighton Monday 2 to Saturday 7 May 2022.

Harold Pinter's 1960s masterpiece is widely regarded as his finest play. This bleakly funny exploration of family and relationships has become a modern classic and winner of the Tony Award for Best New Play.

Star of BBC's Gavin & Stacey, Mathew Horne (Death in Paradise, Bad Education), plays Lenny, Teddy's enigmatic brother. Versatile actor, comedian and musician Keith Allen (The Young Ones, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Pinter 3 in the West End) plays the brutal patriarch, Max. Four-time Olivier Award nominee Ian Bartholomew (Into The Woods, Radio Times, Mrs Henderson Presents, Half a Sixpence, Coronation Street) plays Sam.

Teddy is played by Sam Alexander whose recent TV appearances include Rhys in Emmerdale and on stage The Watsons, (Chichester Festival Theatre), Lady in the Van and Racing Demon (both Theatre Royal Bath). RSC regular Geoffrey Lumb, recently seen in the West End in Hilary Mantel's The Mirror and The Light, plays Joey. Shanaya Rafaat (Around the World in 80 Days at the St James Theatre, Great Expectations at the West Yorkshire Playhouse and BBC's Doctor Who) plays Ruth.

"They're very warm people, really. Very warm. They're my family. They're not ogres"

Teddy, a professor in an American university, returns to his childhood home accompanied by his wife, Ruth, to find his father, uncle and brothers still living there. In the subsequent series of encounters, life becomes a barely camouflaged battle for power and sexual supremacy fought out with taut verbal brutality. Who will emerge victorious - the poised and elegant Ruth or her husband's dysfunctional family?



The Homecoming is presented by Theatre Royal Bath productions. Director Jamie Glover, Designer Liz Ascroft, Lighting Designer Johanna Town, Sound Designer Max Pappenheim, Associate Director Amy Reade, Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG.