THE HIGHWAYMAN to Return to Stephen Joseph Theatre

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Following its premiere and award nominations last year, John Godber's theatrical adventure The Highwayman will ride again this autumn, including a visit to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from 7 to 10 October.

Written and directed by one of the UK's most celebrated playwrights, The Highwayman transports audiences to Yorkshire in 1769 – a region booming with opportunity, social climbing, gambling and gin. But where there's wealth, temptation is never far behind, and one notorious outlaw is determined to take his share.

From the writer of Bouncers, Teechers and Do I Love You?, this fast-paced new production blends Godber's trademark humour, sharp social observation and larger-than-life characters into a hilarious and exhilarating theatrical adventure.

Designed by Graham Kirk, with original music by Ruby Macintosh, The Highwayman is performed by Emilio Encinoso-Gil (nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Play at the Broadway World UK Awards), Matheea Ellerby, Dylan Allcock (nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Play at the Broadway World UK Awards).

The Highwayman tells the story of John Swift, an ambitious rogue attempting to make his fortune in a world where survival often means breaking the rules. Part romantic adventure, part farcical history lesson and entirely entertaining, the production proves that history has never felt so modern or theft so attractive.

John Godber says: 'The Highwayman is packed with adventure, romance, danger and laughter. It's a story about ambition, survival and the lengths people will go to when the odds are stacked against them.”

The production received nominations for Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Broadway World UK Awards.

The Highwayman can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm from Wednesday 7 to Saturday 10 October, with matinees at 1.30pm ON Thursday 8 October and 2.30pm on Saturday 10 October.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 23 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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