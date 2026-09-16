THE HIGHWAYMAN to Return to Stephen Joseph Theatre
Written and directed by John Godber, the production features Emilio Encinoso-Gil, Matheea Ellerby, and Dylan Allcock with design by Graham Kirk and original music by Ruby
Following its premiere and award nominations last year, John Godber's theatrical adventure The Highwayman will ride again this autumn, including a visit to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from 7 to 10 October.
Written and directed by one of the UK's most celebrated playwrights, The Highwayman transports audiences to Yorkshire in 1769 – a region booming with opportunity, social climbing, gambling and gin. But where there's wealth, temptation is never far behind, and one notorious outlaw is determined to take his share.
From the writer of Bouncers, Teechers and Do I Love You?, this fast-paced new production blends Godber's trademark humour, sharp social observation and larger-than-life characters into a hilarious and exhilarating theatrical adventure.
Designed by Graham Kirk, with original music by Ruby Macintosh, The Highwayman is performed by Emilio Encinoso-Gil (nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Play at the Broadway World UK Awards), Matheea Ellerby, Dylan Allcock (nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Play at the Broadway World UK Awards).
The Highwayman tells the story of John Swift, an ambitious rogue attempting to make his fortune in a world where survival often means breaking the rules. Part romantic adventure, part farcical history lesson and entirely entertaining, the production proves that history has never felt so modern or theft so attractive.
John Godber says: 'The Highwayman is packed with adventure, romance, danger and laughter. It's a story about ambition, survival and the lengths people will go to when the odds are stacked against them.”
The production received nominations for Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Broadway World UK Awards.
The Highwayman can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm from Wednesday 7 to Saturday 10 October, with matinees at 1.30pm ON Thursday 8 October and 2.30pm on Saturday 10 October.
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